Wait Times Plummet as Crowds Vanish From Walt Disney World

The highest temperatures in decades hit Central Florida this week, impacting Walt Disney World crowds once again.

Walt Disney World Crowds

Though The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger insisted that declining Walt Disney World crowd levels weren’t an issue, increasing discounts and decreasing profit suggest otherwise. The July 4 holiday weekend saw some of the lowest attendance in decades, and Guests haven’t returned since.

Some blame heat; others point to the legal battle between Walt Disney World Resort and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. One subset of Disney fans fears visiting the state under Republican leadership as anti-LGBTQIA+ and racist laws pass in droves. Another group cites inflation and rising costs of living. But regardless of the reasoning, one thing is for sure: travelers are avoiding the Central Florida Disney Parks.

Tuesday at Magic Kingdom Park

Tuesday night is a Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party night at Magic Kingdom, which typically means a slower day. Guests prefer to use their expensive Disney Park tickets at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom because daytime visitors without a special event ticket must leave Magic Kingdom Park at 6 p.m.

Still, attraction wait times were exceptionally low at Magic Kingdom on Tuesday afternoon, not aligning with your standard Walt Disney World crowd calendar. This screenshot from the Walt Disney World Resort app shows the highest wait time at 45 minutes for Peter Pan’s Flight:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, arguably one of the most popular Disney Parks rides, saw a remarkably low 40-minute wait. Space Mountain sat at 30 minutes, with Jungle Cruise and Meet Mickey at Town Square Theater at 35 minutes.

Tuesday’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is sold out, so Guests should anticipate wait times remaining at this level even as the special event starts.

Have you noticed a Walt Disney World attendance lull? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.