Scorching Heat Leads to Massive Wait Times at Disney World

An intense and severe heat wave is sweeping Central Florida, and Disney World feels the impact.

Record-Breaking Heat Wave Leads to Warnings Throughout Walt Disney World

Yesterday, it was reported that a recording-breaking heat wave was going through Central Florida, where places like Walt Disney World Resort are located. With August in full swing, the excessive heat is already causing some folks to cancel their upcoming Disney vacation right before the kids return to school. The dangerous heat is a cause for concern as many folks who venture into the Orlando area are unaware of how much hydration is needed to remain in the Parks throughout their vacation. The Florida heat is a different type of heat compared to other portions of the United States. The heat in Orlando should not be taken lightly, and Guests are warned to remain indoors or at least remain hydrated throughout their time in any of the Disney World Resort Parks.

Speaking of intense heat leading to people having to shelter indoors, the wait times for attractions inside Disney World reached sky-high as Guests were doing their best to stay out of the sun.

Heat really seems to be impacting wait times, similar to 4th of July week………… https://t.co/ZZHt3Z7vIn pic.twitter.com/LAeqiwgO6h — 🚂 Wildest Ride (@Wildest_Ride) August 8, 2023

Popular Disney World attractions like the ones listed above were shown to have wait times as long as two hours, which is no surprise as the heat wave continues to blanket the Central Florida region. Warnings were sent out through the National Weather Center today as temperatures reached as high as 100 degrees, and the index reached 110 degrees in most parts, including WDW. A heat advisory, including places like the Orlando Metro system, was also sent out for the first time in the state’s history.

For the first time ever, the Orlando metro is under an 'excessive heat warning', meaning that it's not only hot- it's just miserable. This is the kind of weather we obviously don't get every day, taking our already tough summers and making it downright dangerous. Take it easy. pic.twitter.com/ZRq74ZYkLt — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) August 9, 2023

The long wait times at WDW will likely continue through this evening and throughout the week as well as Guests are warned to stay out of the sun and remain indoors if they visit Disney World Resort between today and this weekend. Amidst the enchanting thrills and enchantment of Disney World, the importance of staying hydrated and calm during a relentless heat wave cannot be overstated. As the scorching sun casts its fiery spell, safeguarding your well-being takes precedence. Hydration becomes a vital elixir to combat the soaring temperatures, replenishing the body’s reserves and maintaining optimal function. Seek refuge in the shade, where the gentle breeze offers respite from the heat’s embrace, and take advantage of the numerous water stations scattered throughout the Park. Embrace lightweight, breathable clothing that aids in temperature regulation, and prioritize indoor attractions during the day’s hottest hours. By heeding these essential measures, you ensure your comfort and ability to fully embrace the enchanting world of Disney without the discomfort of heat-related complications. You might need a Park Survival Kit to stay calm, dry, and comfortable when visiting WDW during a heat wave like this.