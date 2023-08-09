Halloween Horror Nights Completely Sells Out for Select Guests

At Universal Studios, for those looking to enjoy a night of thrills and chills, your time is running out as a special ticketed event taking place during the day when Halloween Horror Nights is on is starting to sell out and fast.

Halloween Horror Nights to Be Bigger and Scarier Than Previous Years at Universal Studios Florida

Just a few weeks ago, Universal announced all the haunted houses and scare zones heading this year to HHN. The haunted houses will all follow a theme and storyline centered around this year’s icon, Dr. Oddfellow, except the intellectual property houses. Haunted houses announced this year are the following:

The Exorcist: Believer

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Dr. OddFellows Twisted Origins

Dueling Dragons Choose Thy Fate

Yeti Campground Kills

The Darkest Deal

Bloodmoon Dark Offerings

Stranger Things 4

The Last Of Us

The scare zones will also feature the storyline centered around Dr. Oddfellow, with five zones spread across the entire Universal Studios theme Park. The scare zones announced this year are as follows:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horrors

Dark Zodiac

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged

Aside from the announcements of all the houses and scare zones, Universal Orlando Resort also unveiled some new ticketing options for Guests looking to go multiple times throughout the season. Universal Studios Florida announced just a few weeks back that its frequent fear passes are now on sale with a twist never-before-seen. Guests can purchase their frequent fear pass through the official Universal website and will have the option to visit the Park for this spooktacular Halloween event more than once to get their dose of fear-filled. The passes will go from one tier to another, allowing you to pick and choose. Here are the different passes, along with some information you need to be aware of:

Halloween Horror Nights Rush of Fear Pass : starting at $179.99 – Get access to up to the first 18 event nights of terror and save when you buy online—savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (Dates include: September 1-3, 6-10,13-17,20-24)

: starting at $179.99 – Get access to up to the first 18 event nights of terror and save when you buy online—savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (Dates include: September 1-3, 6-10,13-17,20-24) Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Pass : starting at $229.99 – Get up to 30 nights. Save when you buy online and come EVERY Sun.-Thurs. event night PLUS the first weekend. Savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates include September 1-3, 6–7, 10, 13–14, 17, 20–21, 24, 27–28, October 1, 4–5, 8, 11–12, 15, 18–19, 22, 25–26, 29, 31, November 1-2)

: starting at $229.99 – Get up to 30 nights. Save when you buy online and come EVERY Sun.-Thurs. event night PLUS the first weekend. Savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates include September 1-3, 6–7, 10, 13–14, 17, 20–21, 24, 27–28, October 1, 4–5, 8, 11–12, 15, 18–19, 22, 25–26, 29, 31, November 1-2) Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Plus Pass : starting at $269.99 – Get up to 40 nights. Save when you buy online and come EVERY . event night PLUS the first and last Sat. event nights. Savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates starting September 1–3, 6–8, 10, 13–15, 17, 20–22, 24, 27–29, October 1, 4–6, 8, 11–13, 15, 18–20, 22, 25-27, 29, 31, November 1-4)

: starting at $269.99 – Get up to 40 nights. Save when you buy online and come EVERY . event night PLUS the first and last Sat. event nights. Savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates starting September 1–3, 6–8, 10, 13–15, 17, 20–22, 24, 27–29, October 1, 4–6, 8, 11–13, 15, 18–20, 22, 25-27, 29, 31, November 1-4) Halloween Horror Nights Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass: starting at $374.99 – Get up to 48 nights. Experience EVERY night of the event and save when you buy online. Plus, get FREE Regular parking after 5 p.m. on all event nights—savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates include September 1–3, 6–10, 13–17, 20–24, 27–30, October 1, 4–8, 11–15, 18–22, 25–29, 31, November 1-4)

Aside from these ticket offers, Universal Orlando Resort sells tickets for special tours throughout the day.

Special Ticketed Daytime Event Begins to Sell Out During HHN 32

The Halloween Horror Nights Behind-The-Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour is a daytime-only V.I.P. tour for a lights-on look at HHN 32 haunted houses. You can choose from a three or a six-house tour before you purchase your ticket. Expedition Theme Park Twitter posted the following message for those looking to score a ticket sometime soon for this daytime tour:

Just a tip for my HHN Unmasking The Horror Fans, it is more popular than ever this year and 6 house tours for 2 or more people in September and October are sold out. Only Nov 1-4 left currently or select days for those going solo. Plenty of 3 house tours left right now. #HHN32 pic.twitter.com/0D64JJMLz1 — Expedition Theme Park (@ExpThemePark) August 8, 2023

As you can see, the special ticketed tour is starting to sell out as the six-house tours for two or more people have sold out for September and October. The only dates available for purchase would be between November 1 and 4, the final days of HHN 32. At the time of this article, plenty of three-house tours are left for folks wanting to explore their favorite haunted houses and learn more about them during the day.