The uNiversal Stuiods Resort in Florida just changed how Guests enter its Parks.

There’s so much to do at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. With two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, one huge water park, Volcano Bay, and an entire area dedicated to shopping and dining, the fun is limitless.

However, all of this is pointless if Guests cannot enter the actual theme parks easily, making the actual entrance a crucial part of the overall experience.

We saw Universal begin working on its turnstile system earlier last year, adding upgrades and renovations to several entrances to its theme parks at the Orlando, Florida, location.

After several months, Universal has finally finished the new turnstile structure at the entrance to the Resort, as revealed below by Orlando Amusement:

The new turnstile structure at the entrance to Studios at Universal Orlando is finally complete! This marks the completion of turnstile upgrades at the resort.

Last summer, Universal Orlando started testing electronic turnstile systems, offering Guests a touchless experience.

New turnstiles are far from the only addition heading to the Universal Orlando Resort location, with one of the most exciting theme park projects set to release next year. We’re talking, of course, about Epic Universe, a massive new theme park that will join both Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida in the summer of 2024.

This third theme park will feature a new section of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as well as a land dedicated to Nintendo called SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe when it finally opens? Are you excited?