Disney World Sneakily Brings ‘Barbenheimer’ To Parks

If you’ve spent any time online in the last few months, then you’ve surely heard about ‘Barbenheimer.’ This marketing phenomenon is the combination of both Barbie (2023) and Oppenheimer (2023), two of the year’s most anticipated films that were released on the same day.

The films couldn’t be more different from each other, with one being a beautiful and hilarious take on feminism, the patriarchy, and motherhood, with the other being an R-rated biopic focusing on the inventor of the atomic bomb. But the novelty of the double feature led thousands to watch both on the same day, increasing the box office results of both films.

Barbie has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, with Oppenheimer looking to sneak past a whopping $500 million. Both of these numbers are unprecedented, with Barbie becoming the highest-grossing film solely directed by a woman and Oppenheimer breaking records for director Christopher Nolan as well.

The phrase ‘Barbenheimer’ has been unavoidable for the last few weeks, becoming a household name seemingly overnight. Now, this phrase has sneakily made its way to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

It was revealed earlier this week that ‘Barbenheimer’ had been sneakily added to EPCOT’s World Showcase, specifically in the United Kingdom. Guests visiting The Crown & Crest will notice two plaques honoring both ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’

This sneaky little tribute will no doubt surprise eagle-eyed Guests as they visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Those of you who may get excited about the possibility of a ‘Barbieland’ and the Disney Parks should lower your expectations, with a Mattel-themed Resort already on the way. This new theme park, called Mattel Adventure Park, will open in 2024 in Arizona and will feature tons of iconic Mattel brands.

