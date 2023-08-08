Disney Bans Alcohol From Hotels, New Rules Kick In

If you are planning on traveling to Walt Disney World and bringing a drink or two with you for your room or having it delivered to you, there are now a few extra hoops that you will have to jump through.

When Guests go to Walt Disney World, things are going to be expensive.

When it comes to spending money at Disney, it is the easiest thing any Guest can do. Take Walt Disney World Resort, for example. Do you want to purchase tickets when you visit? Will you be going to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT? Will you be eating at Disney Springs? Will you be getting a snack at Magic Kingdom, like a churro? Will you enter the World of Disney or the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.? It is truly so easy to spend money at Disney — it’s actually impossible not to.

Food and drinks may be some of the most expensive purchases that you will be making, depending on where you dine. Alcohol specifically has quite the markup, and it is not out of the norm to have a normal cocktail at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for $17. Although you cannot bring your own alcohol into the theme parks, you can consume it in your own hotel, which will save you a ton of money. But how will you get it there?

In the past, Disney allowed Guests to hold alcohol at Bell Services. This means you could either bring it with you at check-in and hold it with your luggage until your room is ready around 4:00 pm, or you could have it delivered, held, and pick it up once you are back at the hotel. Since Guests typically spend a lot of their time at the theme parks, having Bell Services hold their drinks so that they don’t have to worry about missing precious theme park time is key.

Now, that is no longer allowed.

PlanDisney noted, “Also, be aware that Bell Services can’t accept age-restricted items (e.g. alcohol). If these are included in your order, you’ll need to be present during delivery to show your photo ID.” This, of course, means that Guests will have to stay back at the hotel when they order their drinks, or they will have to carry them around while they wait for their room to be ready for check-in.

Guests who are not bringing or ordering drinks at Disney can use Bell Services and can also have their food delivered to their room for a small fee:

You’ll be pleased to know that you can have groceries delivered to your Disney Resorts Collection hotel. In fact, you don’t even need to be there to accept the order. Just make sure your full name is listed as the recipient on the order so that Bell Services knows to whom the order belongs. You can place your order through one of the many grocery delivery services and tell them to deliver it to your hotel. You can find the address on the “Overview” page of your Disney Resort on the Walt Disney World Resort website. You’ll also be pleased to hear your groceries will be kept at the appropriate temperature until you can pick them up. When you make your order, you’ll probably be given an estimated time of delivery by the grocery delivery service. Once they drop it off, they should notify you. Once you’re ready to pick up your groceries, stop by Bell Services and let them know your name. They’ll then get your order from the storage area. This service is absolutely free! Bell Services is also available 24/7 (although there are typically fewer people working at night). But did you know that, for a small fee, you can have Bell Services bring your groceries to your room? If you have a lot of groceries, this might be worth it. However, it’s usually quicker to just pick up your groceries yourself.

So, if you are indeed traveling to the Most Magical Place on Earth, be sure to pre-plan your drink strategy if you plan on keeping some in your room.

Will this Bell Services alcohol ban affect your upcoming Walt Disney World Resort vacation?

If you are looking to visit Walt Disney World Resort for a magical vacation, the Walt Disney World Website can be a great tool to begin planning your trip! You can begin exploring their theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach (alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff), or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. When you get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with World of Disney there ready to help you pick up some souvenirs! You can also begin looking for your Disney World Resort! If you are looking to stay at a Deluxe monorail Resort like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa or a Value Resort where you can hop on the Skyliner like Disney’s Pop Century Resort, it is always fun to begin looking for a room that would best suit you and your party. Plus, it has all the information you need to know on Disney Genie+ so that you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.