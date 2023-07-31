Disney Park Ban Ruins Shopping Experience Forever

One thing that many Guests do when they visit a Disney Park, is shop. With World of Disney tempting Guests at every turn and new merchandise always available, it is hard to say no.

When it comes to spending money at Disney, it is the easiest thing any Guest can do. Take Walt Disney World Resort, for example. Do you want to purchase tickets when you visit? Will you be going to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT? Will you be eating at Disney Springs? Will you be getting a snack at Magic Kingdom like a churro? Will you enter World of Disney, or the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.? It is truly so easy to spend money at Disney — it’s actually impossible not to.

Things at Disneyland Paris are the same. The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary, which will come to an end on September 30. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky. If you want to know what has changed, in short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

When Guests visit Disneyland Paris, things will no longer be the same beginning tomorrow. Paper receipts will no longer be available due to a ban from the French government. Although the cash register receipt, printed automatically after every purchase in a store, was due to be banned in France on January 1, 2023, the measure was subsequently postponed several times. The government finally decided to postpone its effective date for a third time, to August 1, 2023.

Reportedly, “The measurement is being brought in as part of wider anti-waste laws – 30 billion receipts are printed each year in France, according to the government. Although the automatic printing of receipts will be banned, it will still be possible to request a receipt, if you want one – and shops are legally obliged to provide you with one if so.”

This will also prove true for Guests visiting Disneyland Paris. If Guests want a receipt, they will be given one, but they will have to ask. For many visiting Paris who may not know about this new ban, headaches will surely ensue as Guests may assume the receipt is in the bag. Returns will still require a receipt in order to return or exchange items, so asking for a receipt on items you may be unsure about it crucial. Although this green initiative is a great start, it does have some hurdles to clear in terms of ensuring that all Guests are able to make a return, if they don’t know that they must ask for the receipt.

More on Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris opened their newest live show has undergone multiple changes since it was first announced during last year’s Disney D23 Expo, from its name to its debut date. Initially called Pixar: We Belong Together — likely referencing Randy Newman’s catchy song featured in Toy Story 3 (2010), “We Belong Together” — changed its name to TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure earlier this year. And while the show was initially scheduled to debut on July 8, 2023, its premiere was pushed back to July 15, 2023, likely due to the ongoing Cast Member strikes taking place at Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park — which have forced Disney to lose thousands of dollars. Read more on that here.

Disney Parks Blog stated that the Pixar-inspired live musical would combine state-of-the-art stage technology, lighting effects, choreography, and iconic songs from fan-favorite Pixar movies, including Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo (2003), Toy Story, Up (2009), and Coco (2017).

What do you think of Disneyland Paris’ decision to remove receipts completely?