Disney Erects Signage Reminding Guests to “Be Kind” to Cast Members

When Guests visit any Disney Park, expectations are often high. Disney vacations are not low on cost, and for many, saving up for years is the only way to get to the magic. This means that while on your vacation, Guests often want everything to go perfectly. But, when you think about being surrounded by thousands of others who also want a perfect day, weather, the possibility of attractions breaking down when you want to ride, long lines, and more, it is also easy to sometimes get frustrated while at Disney. When Guests are frustrated that things are not going according to plan, some tend to take it out on the Cast Members working.

Cast Members are the reason Disney is able to remain so magical. Whether you are at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, or any of the overseas Parks, Cast Members are always informative, helpful, and will greet you with a smile. Many also tend to go above and beyond, creating magical moments for Guests so that they can remember this trip of a lifetime. Because of all that they do, Guests must always remember that they should not take out their frustration on Cast Members. Many of which will likely not have the power to fix any ongoing issues, but are often the punching bag for complaints.

Now, it seems Disney Cave 0f Wonders (@Cave0fWonders) has taken to Twitter to post a sign that sits at the front desk of Studio Services at Disneyland Paris. The sign reads “BE KIND.” in capitalized letters. It continues to state, “Please remember we are here to help.” This signage is clearly directed at frustrated Guests, allowing them to know that the Cast Members are not looking to make their day more difficult, but rather, would like to find solutions to their problems.

At Studio Services a sign asks Guests to be courteous and it is sadly necessary

✨ À Studio Services un écriteau demande aux Guests d’être courtois et il est tristement nécessaire ✨#disneyparks #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/jFxrb9Xam8 — 🧞‍♂️ Disney Cave 0f Wonders 💫🏰 (@Cave0fWonders) April 28, 2022

It is unfortunate that this signage has to be present as it likely means that Guests were being harsh with the Cast Members at this location for quite some time.

More on Disneyland Paris

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

At the moment, Guests at Disneyland Paris are finally able to officially conduct meet and greets! The return of meet at greets at Disneyland Paris has been interesting as it has happened in phases. Fur characters were the first to cut the distancing protocols a few weeks ago, and hugs are also back with 0 physical distancing.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

What do you think of Disney’s Premier Access system? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!