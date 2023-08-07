“Disney’s Nightmare” Left in Ruins, New Park Remains Demolition Zone

When it comes to Universal and Disney, a rivalry has always existed. Now, the competition between Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort is only growing stronger.

When Guests visit Orlando for vacation, most of the time, they are here to experience the world-class theme parks that Central Florida has to offer. The two theme park moguls in town are, of course, Universal Orlando Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort.

Both theme parks have iconic attractions, and incredibly immersive details, giving Guests jaw-dropping experiences and placing them in some of their favorite movies. That being said, the two theme park resorts are always going to have a rivalry because if you are spending your day at Universal Studios, you are not at Disney World, and vice versa.

Typically, Universal has been the cheekier of the two about the competitive nature that comes with having two amazing theme park resorts just 15 minutes apart from each other. Universal has even had attractions like Twister, which showcased run-over Mickey ears, and constantly Tweets jabs at Disney in a fun but provoking sort of way.

Over the past few years, we have seen Universal compete with Disney in a major way. They added Volcano Bay, a water park that is in direct competition with Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. With Disney always only having one water park open, they no longer have a two-park advantage. Universal also opened the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, creating a detailed land for Harry Potter fans. The insane popularity of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley pushed Disney to create Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The healthy competition has only grown over the years, creating a better park experience for us Guests.

As we know, Disney has four main gates (Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT), and Universal has two (Islands of Adventure and Universal Studio Florida). To combat the difference, Universal is soon opening Epic Universe in the summer 2025, an entirely new theme park!

One massive announcement made in 2019 would change the competition forever, as Universal announced Epic Universe. This brand-new theme park would serve as the third theme park at Universal Orlando Resort. Epic Universe has been through some tough times, due to the pandemic. At a point in time, Universal’s timeline on when Epic Universe would be complete seemed to be up in the air, as Universal could only note that it would be built “at some point.”

Although Epic Universe is not being built on the same property as Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, the location close to ICON Park is still visible from the rooftop deck of Aventura, one of Universal’s Resorts.

At the moment, the plans for Epic Universe are quiet. We do know that Super Nintendo World, which is also being built at Universal Studios Hollywood and opened at Universal Japan, is confirmed, as well, Universal has made it known that more DreamWorks will be involved in their theme parks.

There will also be a Classic Universal Monsters land, a How to Train Your Dragon land, and another Wizarding World of Harry Potter land will be joining the Park as well. Considering the massive success of Halloween Horror Nights, it would not be shocking to see a land dedicated to Universal Monsters, and with How to Train Your Dragon lending itself to a great IP for a new coaster, that land makes sense as well.

We have seen the Wizarding World of Harry Potter spread like wildfire at Universal in regard to Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and Diagon Alley all attracting Guests every day. With the incredible demand still flowing through the J.K. Rowling-created franchise, it is not surprising that Epic Universe will house the next land. It seems that the Ministry of Magic will be the theme of this Wizarding World, with a Fantastic Beasts addition as well.

With so much going on at Universal and Disney not having anything to counter the expansion, this new theme park may attack Disney in a strong way. Bioreconstruct recently posted a photo of the overview of the new land, which led Savethemagic to step in and comment on the disastrous effect this may have on Disney. The said:

This is going to be Disney’s worst nightmare soon. Imagine the buzz this will have when it opens; instead, we get “Journey of Water” to look forward to (announced in 2019 – opening 2023?). Nothing in the pipeline to counter this. It’s going to be a problem.

Although this theme park will be a huge threat to Disney, at the moment, it is definitely a chaotic construction zone moving at very fast speeds in order to complete construction by its opening in 2025.

