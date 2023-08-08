Universal Studios’ Extraordinary New Housing Project Set to Break Ground Soon

Universal Studios Florida and Wendover Housing have teamed up to launch an all-new initiative to combat affordable housing. The new plans will feature brand-new accommodations next door to Epic Universe (once construction is finished and the Park opens in 2025).

Universal Studios – Everything Going In and Outside the Parks

Universal Resort in Orlando has been busy as new lands, attractions, experiences, and more have opened this year and will open soon as well. Minion Land finally opened to Guests after months of teasing. Make way for the all-new Minion Land, now officially open to the general public! The new area was under construction for quite some time following the official closure of Shrek 4-D and the beloved Monsters Cafe. The land has gotten media attention over the last few weeks, including attention from Inside The Magic. Still, now that Villain-Con Minion Blast is also open, this marks the first time the entire area is open to the general public. Set to “officially” available to all Guests this Friday, the ride is still technically under technical rehearsals, but the queue, the attraction, and the surroundings have been open since last month. The all-new land inside Universal Studios features some incredible new dining experiences, meet-n-greets, and more as Minion Land takes over.

In just 24 days, Halloween Horror Nights will return to the Resort, bringing all-new haunted houses, scare zones, and a nighttime spectacular that will surely get thrills and chills in an all-new way never seen before at Universal Studios. The event will run on select nights from September 1 through November 4. Epic Universe is also continuing to break ground as construction ramps up closer to the opening date. From new lands set to expand existing ones, the new theme Park is being dubbed “The Disney Killer,” as Universal will then have three theme Parks and an impressive water Park. But that’s not all. We now have word on when Universal will break grounds again on a different project. And no, this isn’t about the all-year-around HHN experience coming to Las Vegas or the new Universal Theme Park opening in Texas.

Universal Teams up With Housing Development Company for Affordable Housing Project

Some details have been released on the new affordable housing project set to break ground in just a few weeks. Universal Executive John Sprouls told the Orange County Board of Commissioners during a meeting recently that the company will break ground on its affordable housing project “sometime in the next 60 days.” The new 20-acre Catchlight Crossings development will feature about 1,000 apartments once the project is complete. The colossal project began around the news circuit in March of 2022. The rent for specific flats will range from $100 to $400 monthly for one bedroom and up to $2,000 for a three-bedroom apartment. Plans for the development will also include tuition-free preschool, onsite medical offices, a transportation center, technology cafes, bikes, walking paths, two pools, a gym, and other amenities, according to a report from FOX 35 Orlando.