Universal Drops Massive News, All Houses and Scare Zones Confirmed For Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios Orlando Florida, has just dropped some massive news surrounding HHN 32. All houses, scare zones, shows, and even the official icon have been revealed. It’s time to get Spooky.

All Haunted Houses and Scare Zones Confirmed for Halloween Horror Nights 32 at Universal Studios Florida

After what seems like forever, Universal Orlando has finally unveiled more HHN 32 news with the official announcement of all houses and scare zones confirmed for this year’s spooky event. As demonstrated by Orlando Amusement on Twitter and dozens of theme Park news media outlets, the homes secured are the following:

The Exorcist: Believer

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Dr. OddFellows Twisted Origins

Dueling Dragons Choose Thy Fate

Yeti Campground Kills

The Darkest Deal

Bloodmoon Dark Offerings

Stranger Things 4

The Last Of Us

The scare zones for this year’s HHN 32 are as follows:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horrors

Dark Zodiac

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged

Universal Orlando Resort dropped all this news, the official Halloween Horror Nights icon, and the return of a beloved HHN 32 show.

The Halloween Nightmare Fuel Revenge Dream show has been seen before at HHN, and fans are excited for the show to return once again.

Aide from all this hype surrounding all the details finally being released from Universal Orlando, a new dining experience was also revealed today. According to multiple sources online, including officially announced by Universal, a new dining experience is coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year. HHN 365 posted photos taken from the official Universal Studios website, showing a unique dining experience that Universal has never offered before. Scott Gustin, an industry insider and journalist, also posted the news of this unique dining experience moments ago. This new dining experience will be an “all you care to enjoy” dining choice called “Taste of Terror Dining” and will cost Guests up to $159.99 per person for those attending this year’s spooky event. The event will last two hours for select food and beverage items. But be warned! You can only enjoy this dining experience from August 10 through the 26, as this will preview everything offered to Guests throughout HHN 32.

For more information on all the houses, scare zones, tickets, merchandise, and more, head over to the official Universal website for more details.