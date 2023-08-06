Disney Demolishes Disney+ Content Forever, Fans Devastated at Loss 

If you like to watch Disney+, seeing your favorite show on there whenever you want to watch is something that many people rely on. So when Disney removes your show or movie and axes it forever, it truly is a sad moment.

Since its inception and through the pandemic, we have seen Disney+ shine as one of the financially viable aspects of the Walt Disney World company, due to returning Disney CEO, Bob Iger. Thanks to Disney+, Disney found a way to continue acquiring customers through subscribers, all while their theme parks remained either closed or under a tight capacity limit.

While the parks worldwide were shut down, and with many being stuck in a lockdown, Disney fans needed something to consume that would entertain them during these unprecedented times. With Disney+ on the horizon, it was the perfect time for the streaming platform to shine. Instantly, Disney+ became the go-to streaming platform for many, with the platform gunning for Netflix’s top spot after only starting up a year prior.

We have seen fantastic TV series sprout from the streaming service, which is now one of the company’s biggest sources of revenue. The amount of Marvel shows that have been binged from WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki — which debuted as the most-watched premiere — and What If…?, as well as Star Wars content like the incredibly popular The Mandalorian has proven one thing to Disney — viewers want more.

What is going on with Disney+?

Although Disney+ saw a spike in subscribers during the pandemic, that luck has since shifted.

As part of The Walt Disney Company’s Q2 earnings report of 2023, the company is reporting a major loss on its streaming platform. Disney+ reportedly lost a total of four million subscribers in Q2 of 2023. This does not bode well for Disney, especially when considering this downward trend that started back in its Q1 earnings report. The streaming platform’s huge loss was partially down to the streamer’s Disney+ Hotstar offering in India and Southeast Asia losing the Indian Premier League (IPL) rights for the massive cricket nation.

At one point, What If…? Season 2, Loki Season 2, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Echo, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos were all rumored to release this year. That full list proved to not be the case. On top of that, we have seen full projects like National Treasure get cut.

Melissa McCarthy outlined the company’s plan, saying, “We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation.” The comments come as Disney recently canceled projects like National Treasure and Lucasfilm’s Willow after just one season each.

“As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms, and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion,” McCarthy said. “The charge, which will not be recorded in our segment results, will primarily be recognized in the third quarter as we complete our review and remove the content.”

Therefore, Disney+ is currently in the midst of a historic content purge, which has garnered the attention of fans from around the world. Disney removed more than 50 titles from both Disney+ and Hulu, including dozens of full-length films and series, in an attempt to cut costs.

Disney+ cut two Marvel shows, and some of the titles have vanished from the streaming service, even though they were created for Disney+ initially. These include the likes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Willow, The Mighty Ducks, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and The Mysterious Benedict Society. Hulu was also hit hard when it dumped Dollface, Little Demon, The Quest, and Y: The Last Man.

Now, fans have begun to speak out on the removal of these projects on Disney+, and they are not happy as they no longer know where to watch their favorite shows. One fan said:

Mysterious Bendecit Society was one of my favorite shows especially because it’s also my favofirte book series. However it was taken off of Disney +. I downloaded them on the app but once they bumped off I can’t access them anymore 🙁 Same with Diary of a future president, although that is one my sibling likes more.

Many others have chimed in, expressing that they are not happy to see content that they enjoy watching gone from the platform for good.

Below is a full list of what has been cut from Disney+ and Hulu:

Big Shot (Disney+)

Turner & Hooch [(Disney+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)

Willow (Disney+)

The Making Of Willow (Disney+)

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

Just Beyond (Disney+)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Marvel’s Project Hero (Disney)

Marvel’s MPower (Disney+)

Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (Disney+)

Rosaline (Disney+)

Cheaper by the Dozen remake (Disney+)

The One and Only Ivan (Disney+)

Stargirl (Disney+)

Encore! (Disney+)

A Spark Story (Disney+)

Black Beauty (Disney+)

Clouds (Disney+)

Weird but True! (Disney+)

Timmy Failure (Disney+)

Be Our Chef (Disney+)

Magic Camp (Disney+)

Howard (Disney+)

Earth to Ned (

Disney+)

Foodtastic (Disney+)

Stuntman (Disney+)

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings (Disney+)

Wolfgang (Disney+)

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (Disney+)

The Premise (Hulu)

Love in the Time of Corona (Hulu)

Everything’s Trash (Hulu)

Best in Snow (Hulu)

Best in Dough (Hulu)

Maggie (Hulu)

Dollface (Hulu)

The Quest (Hulu)

The Hot Zone (Nat Geo/Hulu)

Y: The Last Man (FX/Hulu)

Pistol (FX/Hulu)

Little Demon (FX/Hulu)

