Guests Visiting Disney World in Danger, State Issues Unprecedented Warning

Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort are now in danger due to unprecedented heat levels.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is notorious for being brutally hot, especially in the summer months. However, Guests visiting during the month of August need to take extra precautions as the area is now under a serious warning, with Guests in danger.

As reported by WESH meteorologist Eric Burris, Orlando, Florida, is now under its first-ever Excessive Heat Warning after a notice was issued by the National Weather Service.

The Excessive Heat Warning includes Orange County, meaning the Walt Disney World Resort falls under this warning. This will be in effect for all Guests from 11 am to 7 pm today, August 9:

For the first time, the Orlando metro and our beaches are under excessive heat warnings. More dangerous heat today friends…@KellianneWX is tracking every last detail. Join her on @WESH 2 News this morning! pic.twitter.com/AxCFgmL8OF — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) August 9, 2023

Guests visiting Walt Disney World are experiencing dangerous heat levels, with temperatures reaching well into the 100s. Inside the Magic previously reported on the brutal heat wave headed toward Walt Disney World, with the heat index reaching a whopping 115 degrees in Orlando. The humidity that Orlando often faces can increase the heat index exponentially, adding 10 to 20 degrees to the already-brutal temperature.

It’s crucial for Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, as well as Guests in the Orange County area, to drink plenty of fluids, wear light, breathable clothing, and to take breaks from the sun periodically.

It’s also crucial to wear sunscreen while outside to avoid sunburn. The Walt Disney World Resort features a lot of cool places to relax if Guests need a break from the sun. Guests can also get complimentary water across the entire Resort.

Other locations in the area, like the Universal Orlando Resort, will also be under these same warnings. Make sure you stay here at Inside the Magic for all Walt Disney World news updates!

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World soon? Make sure you’re prepared!