Guest Gets Naughty on Universal Coaster, Caught on Camera

A brave Guest got slightly naughty at Universal Studios.

The biggest draw to theme parks is, of course, the rides and attractions that Guests can experience. From Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion at the Disney Parks to Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, there’s no end in sight to the incredible experiences that await every theme park fan.

Theme park know this, which is exactly why most roller coasters feature an on-ride photo, giving Guests the opportunity to save this memory forever, for a small price, of course.

Guests can expect to have their photo taken on nearly every ride at both Disney and Universal, with Guests constantly thinking outside the box on how to get a truly incredible photo.

However, not all photos are family-friendly.

You’ve probably witnessed a few naughty on-ride photos yourself if you’ve spent any time in theme parks, with the most common offenders involving a Guest “flipping off” the camera.

However, there are a lot more ways Guests can be inappropriate.

Recently, a photo went viral in the Universal Studios Florida theme park community, with one Guest making a rude gesture in front of dozens of other Guests, forever immortalized in the on-ride photo.

You can check out the photo below, but we’ll warn you, it’s NSFW:

Certain Guests go above and beyond in the hopes that they will get noticed. This is something we’ve seen a lot at the Disney Parks, with several Guests exposing themselves for social media clout.

One Guest even stripped while they were riding Disney World’s Skyliner, flashing their chest to other riders.

In the past, we’ve seen some rather unbelievable incidents involving on-ride photos. One unlucky Guest had their breast exposed due to the force of the coaster. This was, of course, an accident, but it’s still shocking to see while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort.

Have you ever seen a naughty on-ride photo? What’s your favorite ride to pose for?