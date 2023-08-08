Disney Guests “Crushed” in “Personal Hell” at Disneyland

Guests got caught in their own personal “hell” at Disneyland.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are filled with iconic and amazing experiences around every corner. From Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resor to Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort. The biggest draw to the Disney theme parks is, of course, the rides and attractions.

From thrilling roller coasters like Space Mountain to slow-moving dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, there’s something roe everyone to enjoy.

However, if you want to ride any of the amazing rides and attractions at Disney, you need to be prepared to wait in line.

Depending on the attraction, Guests can wait anywhere from 10 minutes to two hours, meaning planning where and when you ride is crucial.

Of course, the newer rides demand longer waits, with rides found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Avengers Campus consistently hitting multiple-hour wairs. Older rides tend to have big crowds, too, depending on the time of day, with one Guest experiencing their own “hell” recently.

“What circle of hell is this stage of the RR line,” asked the Guest. “The sax on loop, crushed in with people and all the smells.”

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin is a beloved dark ride found at the Disneyland Resort, drawing thousand of Guests daily. However, the line leaves a lot to be desired for many, including this Guest.

Disney has a few infamous rides that Guests can get stuck waiting for, with one of the newest ones being Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

We’ve covered multiple complaints of this ride’s queue in the past, leaving many Guests trapped and in the dark. While Disney may continuously be pushing the envelope when it comes to rides and attractions, some queues could’ve used a little more work.

What’s your least favorite line to stand in at the Disney Parks?