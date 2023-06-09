Disney World Offers New Discounts for Restaurants

Walt Disney World Resort has recently announced new discounts for restaurants at the Disney Parks and on-property resorts.
If you are a Disney Annual Passholder, you’ll be delighted to hear this news!
Recently, Disney World released an updated list of restaurants offering 20% off food and beverages. Below is the full list of participating dining locations for a limited time, according to WDWMagic.com:
Magic Kingdom
- Be Our Guest Restaurant
- Cinderella’s Royal Table
- The Crystal Palace
- The Diamond Horseshoe
- Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen
- Liberty Tree Tavern
- The Plaza Restaurant
- Tony’s Town Square Restaurant
EPCOT
- Akershus Royal Banquet Hall
- Biergarten Restaurant
- Coral Reef Restaurant
- Garden Grill Restaurant
- Le Cellier Steakhouse
- Rose & Crown Dining Room
- Spice Road Table
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- 50’s Prime Time Café
- The Hollywood Brown Derby
- Hollywood & Vine
- Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano
- Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Tiffins Restaurant
- Tusker House Restaurant
Walt Disney Resort Hotels
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jiko – The Cooking Place and Sanaa
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Resort – Flying Fish and Trattoria al Forno
- Disney’s Caribbean Resort – Sebastian’s Bistro
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort – California Grill, Chef Mickey’s and Steakhouse 71
- Disney’s Coronado Resort – Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood and Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago
- Disney’s Fort Wilderness Lodge – Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Cítricos, Grand Floridan Cafe, and Narcoosee’s
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Olivia’s Cafe
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – Kona Cafe and ‘Ohana
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Boatwright’s Dining Hall
- Disney’s Riviera Resort – Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort – The Turf Club Bar and Grill
- Disney’s Vero Beach Resort – Wind & Waves Grill
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – Storybook Dining at Artist Point with Snow White and Whispering Canyon Cafe
- Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts – Ale & Compass Restaurant, Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, Cape May Cafe, and Yachtsman Steakhouse
Are you happy that Walt Disney World will offer a higher dining discount for a limited-time for Disney Annual Passholders?