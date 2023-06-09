Disney World Offers New Discounts for Restaurants

Walt Disney World Resort has recently announced new discounts for restaurants at the Disney Parks and on-property resorts.

If you are a Disney Annual Passholder, you’ll be delighted to hear this news!

Recently, Disney World released an updated list of restaurants offering 20% off food and beverages. Below is the full list of participating dining locations for a limited time, according to WDWMagic.com:

Magic Kingdom

Be Our Guest Restaurant

Cinderella’s Royal Table

The Crystal Palace

The Diamond Horseshoe

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen

Liberty Tree Tavern

The Plaza Restaurant

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant

EPCOT

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall

Biergarten Restaurant

Coral Reef Restaurant

Garden Grill Restaurant

Le Cellier Steakhouse

Rose & Crown Dining Room

Spice Road Table

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

50’s Prime Time Café

The Hollywood Brown Derby

Hollywood & Vine

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Tiffins Restaurant

Tusker House Restaurant

Walt Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jiko – The Cooking Place and Sanaa

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Resort – Flying Fish and Trattoria al Forno

Disney’s Caribbean Resort – Sebastian’s Bistro

Disney’s Contemporary Resort – California Grill, Chef Mickey’s and Steakhouse 71

Disney’s Coronado Resort – Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood and Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Lodge – Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Cítricos, Grand Floridan Cafe, and Narcoosee’s

Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Olivia’s Cafe

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – Kona Cafe and ‘Ohana

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Boatwright’s Dining Hall

Disney’s Riviera Resort – Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort – The Turf Club Bar and Grill

Disney’s Vero Beach Resort – Wind & Waves Grill

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – Storybook Dining at Artist Point with Snow White and Whispering Canyon Cafe

Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts – Ale & Compass Restaurant, Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, Cape May Cafe, and Yachtsman Steakhouse

Are you happy that Walt Disney World will offer a higher dining discount for a limited-time for Disney Annual Passholders?