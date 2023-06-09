Disney World Offers New Discounts for Restaurants

in Walt Disney World

A couple enjoying fine dining on a Disney Cruise

Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World Resort has recently announced new discounts for restaurants at the Disney Parks and on-property resorts.

Credit: Inside The Magic

If you are a Disney Annual Passholder, you’ll be delighted to hear this news!

Recently, Disney World released an updated list of restaurants offering 20% off food and beverages. Below is the full list of participating dining locations for a limited time, according to WDWMagic.com:

Magic Kingdom

  • Be Our Guest Restaurant
  • Cinderella’s Royal Table
  • The Crystal Palace
  • The Diamond Horseshoe
  • Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen
  • Liberty Tree Tavern
  • The Plaza Restaurant
  • Tony’s Town Square Restaurant
storybook dining
Credit: Disney

EPCOT

  • Akershus Royal Banquet Hall
  • Biergarten Restaurant
  • Coral Reef Restaurant
  • Garden Grill Restaurant
  • Le Cellier Steakhouse
  • Rose & Crown Dining Room
  • Spice Road Table

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

  • 50’s Prime Time Café
  • The Hollywood Brown Derby
  • Hollywood & Vine
  • Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano
  • Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
stitch ohana dining polynesian resort
Credit: Disney

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

  • Tiffins Restaurant
  • Tusker House Restaurant

Walt Disney Resort Hotels

  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jiko – The Cooking Place and Sanaa
  • Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Resort – Flying Fish and Trattoria al Forno
  • Disney’s Caribbean Resort – Sebastian’s Bistro
  • Disney’s Contemporary Resort – California Grill, Chef Mickey’s and Steakhouse 71
  • Disney’s Coronado Resort – Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood and Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago
  • Disney’s Fort Wilderness Lodge – Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue
  • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Cítricos, Grand Floridan Cafe, and Narcoosee’s
  • Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Olivia’s Cafe
  • Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – Kona Cafe and ‘Ohana
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Boatwright’s Dining Hall
  • Disney’s Riviera Resort – Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera
  • Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort – The Turf Club Bar and Grill
  • Disney’s Vero Beach Resort – Wind & Waves Grill
  • Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – Storybook Dining at Artist Point with Snow White and Whispering Canyon Cafe
  • Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts – Ale & Compass Restaurant, Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, Cape May Cafe, and Yachtsman Steakhouse

Are you happy that Walt Disney World will offer a higher dining discount for a limited-time for Disney Annual Passholders?

