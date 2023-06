This TikToker put the service to the test at Be Our Guest Restaurant in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort… and it failed.

Katie Johnson (@livefromathens) shared the following footage from her family’s $180 lunch at the table service restaurant, which she described as her “only regret” during their Walt Disney World Resort vacation:

“1/10 Experience at Beauty & the Beast castle,” Johnson wrote. “The service was so slow my kids got way to [sic.] antsy… I wish I went to any other character breakfast because the Beast never interacted with the table.”

“We wasted so much time and money,” she concluded.

It’s important to note that Be Our Guest Restaurant is not categorized as a Character Dining experience. While Guests may see the Beast as he walks through the castle, he does not stop at each table for photos and autographs.

More on Be Our Guest Restaurant

Be Our Guest Restaurant offers three distinct dining areas inspired by Beauty and the Beast (1991): The Grand Ballroom, The West Wing, and The Rose Gallery. Advanced reservations are highly recommended and can be made 60 days in advance by Walt Disney World Resort hotel Guests. Quick Service Breakfast and Lunch are no longer available.

“Enter the Beast’s enchanted castle for an unforgettable dining experience—bon appétit!” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Feast on French-inspired fare in one of our elaborately themed rooms—straight out of the beloved Disney classic! Be Our Guest Restaurant is an expansive and elegant dining destination located at the foot of Beast’s Castle in Fantasyland. Whether you are enjoying lunch or dinner, you will experience an atmosphere made for memories.”

Have you tried Be Our Guest at Magic Kingdom Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.