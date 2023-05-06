Disney World Makes Huge Change to Dining Reservations

Walt Disney World recently changed its Disney dining experience reservation system, making things less accommodating for anyone looking to modify within a specific time frame.

Disney Dining Experiences Changing This One Thing

Disney Dining is an experience everyone should be a part of at least once while visiting Disney World in Florida.

Having the chance to sit down with your loved ones and eat a delicious meal like no other while sitting around Disney-themed surroundings with the potential to meet your favorite characters is a truly magical experience.

When making your reservations for any sort of WDW dining experience or dining in general, you can pull out your phone and pick a time and then go. If modifications are needed, you can willingly make those changes even with seconds to go until your time slot.

But as of today, you can no longer do so. Scott Gustin, digital journalist and industry insider on Twitter, tweeted yesterday evening, letting fans know you can no longer modify your reservation for Disney dining within two hours of the timeslot.

Walt Disney World made a change to its dining reservation policy to no longer allow modifications online inside 2 hours. The new policy states: “Restaurants offering advance reservations do not allow modifications within 2 hours of the reservation time.” pic.twitter.com/oWtTEZ7gbd — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 6, 2023

Folks looking to modify their dining reservations will now have to ensure their desired slot without the ability to change it within two hours left until you and your family sit down for the meal.

It should also be noted that those who cancel their reservations within the two-hour window before their reservation time will most likely have to pay a fee of $10, which no one wants to do.

What Are the Rules For Making a Reservation at Disney World or Any of the Other Disney Parks for Food?

I can sit here and try to explain the rules of reserving a table for a Disney dining experience or dining in general, but you should just hear it from the main Disney website:

In-Park Dining: To dine at an in-park table-service restaurant, you need a confirmed dining reservation for the total number of Guests, regardless of age—plus, you need a theme park reservation and valid admission for the same park on that same date for each Guest ages 3 and up.

More lengthy and in-depth information can be found here on the official Disney website.

