A popular California theme park made its company lose millions of dollars after multiple complete shutdowns.

Theme parks across America often go above and beyond to provide the best experiences for Guests of all ages when they visit, with cutting-edge technology, iconic rides, innovative attractions, exciting entertainment offerings, and fun experiences, in addition to specific rules and regulations to ensure the health and safety of all Guests and theme park employees. Unfortunately, there are a few things the Parks can’t control, costing a California theme park millions this year.

Of the few things that could force a theme park to close its doors, the most common one is inclement weather, and with 2023 bringing an unusual amount of rain to the Golden State, some theme parks’ operations were severely affected.

Knott’s Berry Farm, an iconic theme park in Buena Park, California, was forced to shut down operations multiple times between January and March due to inclement weather, as the theme park is in the open air, making it unsafe to ride and operate its attractions.

Knott’s Berry Farm was forced to cease operations ten times this year, on January 5, 10, and 14, February 24 and 25, and March 14 and 22, according to Park officials, additionally causing early closures on January 4 and March 10 and 21.

Earlier this year, Inside the Magic predicted that the frequent closures could impact the value of Guest passes and might put the theme park at risk of losing millions, particularly over holiday weekends. And a recent statement confirmed these predictions, as Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns and operates Knott’s Berry Farm, reported a $14M loss in 2023.

According to Cedar Fair’s latest investor presentation, the company’s net revenues declined $14M, and attendance dropped 400,000 during the first quarter of 2023. The company stated that the period was “challenged by very unusual weather at our California parks including Knott’s Berry Farm, our only park in the first quarter with daily operations.”

While the closures are unfortunate for Knott’s Berry Farm, they are necessary to ensure the health and safety of all Guests and employees, given the nature of the Park. Since most attractions and areas at Knott’s Berry Farm are outdoors, rain, thunder, lightning, heavy winds, floods, and other weather conditions could not only affect the rides’ operations but also create potentially hazardous situations for Guests and employees, as we saw at a carnival in Mexico where a thrill ride spun out of control endangering dozens of riders and witnesses.

