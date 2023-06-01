Guest Forces Mid-Ride Roller Coaster Evacuation After Asking To Get Off

A Knott’s Berry Farm roller coaster was forced to stop mid-ride on Friday after a panicking passenger asked to get off the attraction.

For adrenaline junkies, there’s no better place than a theme park. Roller coasters are designed to give us the ultimate thrill – tossing and turning riders to activate our fight or flight response, which provides the flood of pleasure that keeps us going back for more.

Or, at least, some of us. Roller coasters aren’t everyone’s thing. For those who aren’t addicted to the rush of adrenaline that comes with a loop-the-loop, it feels more like total, overwhelming panic.

That seems to be the case for one Knott’s Berry Farm Guest on Friday. As reported by Fox 11, the Park’s Silver Bullet ride stalled during its first ascent at approximately 4.15 p.m. and was totally evacuated when one passenger asked to get off the ride ASAP.

“On Friday, May 26 at approximately 4.15 p.m., the ride Silver Bullet stopped with Guests onboard,” a Knott’s Berry Farm spokesperson told Fox News. “A Guest indicated they wanted to get off the attraction, Park personnel responded immediately, and all Guests onboard exited safely following standard exiting procedure. The safety and security of our Guests and associates is Knott’s Berry Farm’s top priority.”

Despite only one Guest wanting to leave the attraction, every Guest was forced to disembark from Silver Bullet. The attraction later reopened after 30 minutes.

Right now, it’s unclear how the Guest indicated that they wanted to get off the ride. Knott’s Berry Farm also didn’t confirm if they typically stop a roller coaster mid-ride to evacuate passengers upon request.

Silver Bullet (which is, ironically, actually red and yellow) is one of ten roller coasters at Knott’s Berry Farm. It features six inversions – including a vertical loop, cobra roll, zero-g roll, and two corkscrews – and a 109 ft drop over the course of two minutes and ten seconds.