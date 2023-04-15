Are Roller Coasters Good for Your Health?

Posted on by Chloe James
Whether you scream, laugh, cry, or close your eyes and wait until it’s all over, roller coasters elicit a reaction from everyone.

One reaction we’re willing to bet you didn’t expect? Encouraging your body to pass kidney stones.

Nope, this isn’t some kind of Mickey Mouse scientific theory – an actual study published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association recently noted some patients found that a roller coaster ride dislodged their kidney stones, making them easier to pass.

Curious, scientists decided to put the theory to the test. And where better to do so than Walt Disney World?

Researchers from Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine traveled to Orlando to hop on the wildest ride in the wilderness: Magic Kingdom’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

To be completely accurate, they rode Thunder Mountain approximately 60 times. During the ride, they carried silicone models of kidneys containing multiple-sized kidney stones.

The result? Scientists concluded that a ride on a “moderate-intensity roller coaster” could, in fact, benefit some patients with small kidney stones.

It may have been their top ride of the trip, but Thunder Mountain wasn’t the only attraction researchers put to the test. During their study, they rode multiple other attractions. Ultimately, they found that the layout and experience of Thunder Mountain – which reaches a maximum speed of 35mph and features zero inversions – was the perfect combo.

This isn’t the only study linking roller coasters to good health. Back in 2007, a study recorded by the National Library of Medicine found that asthma patients noted more regular breathing during and after a roller coaster ride.

Roller coasters have also been reported as beneficial sources of stress relief as the adrenaline rush floods the body with endorphins.

None of this is to say you should rush to book a trip to Disney World as an alternative to healthcare. Remember that the health warnings on attractions exist for a reason – and even if a study says one thing might be possible, take everything with a grain of salt (and never take a quick trip on Incredicoaster over actual medical attention).

Still, next time you’re strapped into Thunder Mountain, remember that you could – possibly, theoretically, just maybe – be riding a medical marvel.

