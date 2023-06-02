Headless Guest Forces Emergency Stop Aboard High-Speed Roller Coaster

Parkgoers were stranded under the blazing sun after a Guest headlessly forced an emergency stop aboard a high-speed roller coaster.

At this point, seeing Guests blatantly breaking theme park rules for their own enjoyment is more frustrating than concerning. But that doesn’t mean that theme park officials and employees will allow Guests to get their way when they visit the Parks, especially when their careless behavior and disregard of guidelines can put others at risk.

A Guest inadvertently made an example of themselves recently, as their headless actions forced an emergency stop at one of Cedar Point’s most thrilling roller coasters, leaving them and multiple other Guests stranded under the blazing sun for the most ridiculous reason.

User @davidhi5066 posted a video on TikTok in which viewers could see about 30 Guests stranded on the hill of Magnum XL-200 at Cedar Point, a popular amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, as an employee confidently climbed the stairs to reach the stopped car.

While the reason for the apparent emergency stop was not immediately clear, the ridiculous and frustrating explanation was revealed when the Cedar Point employee reached the car, stopped to exchange words with a Guest in the front row, and extended their hand to demand the Guest’s phone, as having a cellphone out and recording aboard attractions is prohibited. You can see the video below:

they stopped the ride roller-coaster to take someone’s phone #r #cedarpoint #rollercoaster #coaster #amusementparkride #rides #weekendvibes #familytime #stuck

From the video, it is unclear if Cedar Point took further action against the reckless Guest, but their actions were enough to have them escorted off the Park.

I don’t know where this Guest left their head to pull out their phone before a high-speed, 200-ft drop when the amusement park clearly states that recording aboard roller coasters is strictly prohibited, especially when there are surveillance cameras all over Cedar Fair — and at every major theme park in America, for that matter — making it nearly impossible for Guests to get away with breaking Park rules and policies.

Unfortunately, Cedar Point is not the only amusement park that has to deal with this kind of behavior.

Similarly, Knott’s Berry Farm — which as Cedar Point, is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company — was recently forced to stop a roller coaster mid-ride after a Guest asked to get off. Cedar Fair-owned theme parks have even been forced to bar select Guests from entering the theme park in response to headless and inappropriate behavior.

On the other hand, Inside the Magic recently reported on a Guest shamelessly exposing himself eating, throwing food, and even throwing a fork while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags with apparently no consequences. While it is unclear if Six Flags officials reprimanded the Guests for their actions, this kind of behavior is unacceptable at any theme park, as it could endanger the riders, employees, and Guests walking near the attractions.

What do you think of this incident? Have you ever seen a Guest stop a roller coaster after pulling their phone out? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!