After an unprecedented incident, a teenager was recently banned from a major theme park. Security measures are undoubtedly getting stricter.

Theme parks across America try to ensure a fun, safe, and memorable experience for all Guests, working to maintain a family-friendly environment by enforcing rules and regulations to ensure the safety of all Guests and theme park employees. However, a nationwide wave of juvenile Guests’ unruly behavior is forcing amusement parks to modify their policies and operations, affecting the experience of thousands of families.

Following this wave of unruly behavior, Inside the Magic recently reported on a 13-year-old boy finding himself stuck inside a claw machine at Carowinds, a popular amusement park located on the North Carolina-South Carolina border.

The teen reportedly climbed into the Cosmic XL Bonus Game just before 2 p.m., hoping to steal prizes from the machine but was unable to climb back out on his own and required the help of the amusement park’s medical response team to exit, receiving first-aid treatment and being released to his guardians.

While initial reports didn’t state any repercussions against the teenager, a recent update from CNN says that Carowinds has officially banned the 13-year-old boy from the theme park for a year because of his actions, accusing him of “attempted theft.” Carowinds told CNN that no similar incidents had occurred with the claw machine in the past. They added, “The safety and security of our Guests and associates is Carowinds’ top priority.”

Unfortunately for the young Guest, the unprecedented incident occurred just a few days before Carowinds, along with Knott’s Berry Farm, Kings Island, Kings Dominion, and other Cedar Fair Entertainment Company-owned and operated amusement parks, was forced to introduce — or reintroduce — chaperone policies in response to the growing unruly behavior at the Parks. Hence the seemingly extreme reaction to the teenager’s actions.

More on Carowinds

Carowinds is the most popular amusement park on the North Carolina-South Carolina border, despite the rumors of Disney World moving to South Carolina or North Carolina amid the ongoing legal battle with Governor Ron DeSantis in Central Florida.

Recently switching to a year-round operating schedule and welcoming Aeronautica Landing, a breathtaking expansion celebrating “the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration, and aviation” that will be the highlight of the North Carolina amusement park’s 50th anniversary, Carowinds seems to have a great year ahead of it.

Carowinds is home to top-rated roller coasters, including Fury 325, the world’s tallest and fastest giga coaster, as well as more than 60 rides, attractions, and live stage shows. Along Carolina Harbor, a 26-acre waterpark that features a variety of water slides, wave pools, giant play structures, and a three-acre children’s play area, and Carowinds Camp Wilderness and SpringHill Suites by Marriott to complete the Carolina charm, it’s easy to see why Carowinds is a fan-favorite destination.

Do you think Carowinds made the right decision banning the teen? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!