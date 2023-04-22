Guests are, unsurprisingly, asking Disney to enforce more strict measures and increase bans throughout the Parks. But what is it we don’t want again?

Walt Disney World Resort is home to iconic rides — though some are in desperate need of upgrades — unique parades and firework shows, delicious snacks, memorable interactions with beloved characters, and much more, making it no wonder why millions of Guests of all ages visit the Most Magical Place on Earth every year. However, some Guests are crossing the line with an upsetting practice at the Parks, causing Guests to beg Disney for more bans.

An upset Guest recently took to Reddit to share their, unfortunately, annoyingly relatable experience while visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Redditor u/RubyWish commented that another Guest, likely an “influencer,” ruined their experience on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror by streaming the whole ride from the first row, flashing their screen to all Guests on the ride. “It’s just wildly distracting and negatively affects everyone else you ride with,” added the upset Guest.

Their entire post, sharing a second annoying experience with another Guest recording a ride, reads:

Dear Disney, Ban Phones On More Rides With Tron and Space Mountain leading the charge, I totally support Disney banning phones on as many rides as they can "justify." Just got off Tower of Terror where a person in the front row was live streaming the whole ride. It's just wildly distracting and negatively affects everyone else you ride with. Update: Y'all, what is going on in here on this day… I went to Awesome Planet — the movie that is always mostly empty in the Land pavilion — and a person was videoing it on their phone! I just can't understand. Thankfully I could just move seats so it wasn't in my field of view. But really? Awesome Planet?!?!

Fortunately, the unpleasant experience had a happy ending, as the Guest “got some pixie dust” after their ruined ride. “Got in line again and was put in an elevator ALONE. No screens! And very creepy.” The Redditor didn’t specify if they rode alone thanks to a Disney Cast Member going above and beyond or if their unexpected “single rider” was thanks to low crowds and luck.

Sadly, this is not an isolated experience, as Inside the Magic has reported on multiple cases of Guests inconsiderately using their phones on dark rides, using flashes and comically large setups, being obnoxiously loud, exploiting special services, and even discussing disgusting topics on their live streams.

This growing problem has forced Disney Parks worldwide to take measures against live streamers and influencers—Tokyo Disney Resort, for example, has formally banned all vlogging and live streaming at their parks. While American Disney fans are desperately begging Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to follow in the steps of Tokyo Disney Resort, Disney officials have not announced any official plans to introduce measures to prevent live streaming. Inside the Magic will keep you updated should any changes be announced.

Do you think Disney should ban the use of mobile phones on all rides? What could be another solution to this growing problem? Share your opinions with Inside the Magic in the comments below!