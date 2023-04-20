There’s a “Special Place In H*ll” For Disney World Guests Who Do This…

Visiting Walt Disney World Resort is magical and unforgettable… but there’s no denying the high price tag. The last thing Guests want to worry about is fellow visitors ruining their experience at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs.

Disney Parks fans took their frustration with fellow Guests to Reddit this week, starting with a post from u/axtran. “Those of you who record videos of attractions… why?” they asked.

“I feel like I am missing out on a greater slice of life by not figuring out why people whip out their phone to record attractions instead of enjoying them. Like are y’all going to AirDrop that to a TV later that evening with some popcorn and be like ‘man the replayability of my cell phone video of Frozen is the best part about that last trip to EPCOT?’”

Hundreds of fans responded, and most agreed. “I don’t get it either. Especially on darker rides where the video won’t come out well or faster rides where you’re at risk of dropping your phone,” said u/redgreenorangeyellow.

“I sat next to a kid on space mountain that recorded the ride,” u/My_Miss_Mary recalled. “The screen was recording just dark blackness the whole time. At the end of the ride, he was excitedly yelling to his friends that he got a video. And all I can think of is him and his friends watching a black screen video later.”

Magic Kingdom banned filming on Space Mountain in 2022, exciting fans who hoped for a widespread cell phone ban.

Some extend their hatred to other Guests filming fireworks shows. “There’s a special place in Disney hell for idiots that use their mobile phones, or even worse iPads to record fireworks,” u/TellMe2GetOffReddit- wrote. “Especially the ones that think the puny little flash will in any way help.”

Still, a few Disney Parks fans defended their right to record their experience.

“It’s a memory of my visit,” u/KITTvsKARR argued. “I know that I was there, it was my picture, my experience… Why the hell can’t I have my memory saved?”

