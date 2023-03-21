Desperate Fans Beg For Executives to Add Filming Ban to Disneyland Rules

Disney live streamers, vloggers, TikTokers, and other influencers have caused countless issues at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney. They make a living bringing the magic of Disneyland Resort to those stuck at home, but should they be able to do so at the expense of paying Guests?

The Southern California Disney Park bans selfie sticks and extendible filming equipment, giving free rein to Guests using cell phones and professional cameras. But many Disney Parks fans want Disneyland Resort to follow in Tokyo Disney Resort’s footsteps, banning most auxiliary filming equipment and almost all live streaming.

This week, Reddit user u/slaps_givingpt shared a satirical letter from the perspective of “Martin Graff,” a “senior attraction content manager for Disney Parks.” The fan wrote as the fictional Graff, letting Disney fans know that filming on rides was no longer necessary.

“I know so many of you like to take out your phones and make videos of the attractions so I know how hard this is going to be to hear,” the fan wrote. “You have taken it upon yourself to provide the world with countless videos of attractions that do not change in any shape or form. You are the true warriors and Disney fans, and we know it.”

“Despite how many better quality videos (and there are many) are all over the internet, you just can’t resist the urge to pull out your phone on a dark ride and make your own video,” they continued. “The glaring light that distracts all others doesn’t distract you from your true purpose.”

“I spoke to my friends at Apple and Google and they can confirm that not a single person has ever watched any of their own videos after recording it,” they joked. “Going forward we are going to ask that you keep your phones in your pocket, bag, or purse and do not take it out on any rides. This may force you to enjoy the ride on a more personal level and even share some emotions with those you go on the ride with.”

“Thank you and once again, we have appreciate the countless times you have taken out your phone on the rides and ruined them for everybody else on it, but you don’t have to do it anymore,” the fan concluded.

The letter received hundreds of votes of support and appreciative comments. “Thank you so much, Martin. I was about to order a new light attachment for my iPhone so I could brighten up my Haunted Mansion videos that I never watch and only get 4-5 views on my personal YouTube channel, but now I don’t need to. This policy change just saved me $20,” said u/OneAngryDuck.

This letter was in jest, but the proposed addition to Disneyland rules isn’t far-fetched. Disneyland Resort recently banned all filming on Space Mountain to protect Guests from flying objects and preserve the magic of the dark ride.

Should filming on rides be against Disneyland rules? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.