Disney World Could Soon Ban Filming Altogether

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place On Earth.”

Walt Disney World is known for its iconic attractions and entertainment offerings that bring in millions of Disney Park Guests each and every year. No matter whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you’re sure to have a great time.

A trip to Disney World can be one of the most amazing vacations, and that’s why many “Disney adults” visit the Parks every chance they get.

One thing that has become more prominent, especially over the last few years, has been the presence of vloggers and streamers in the Disney World theme parks. If you’ve taken a trip to Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort over the last few years, it probably hasn’t taken you long to spot a vlogger or Youtuber making content for a channel.

Tokyo Disneyland Resort recently banned people from vlogging or live-streaming in its Parks, and now, Walt Disney World has taken its first step in putting rules in place in relation to vlogging.

We reported yesterday that Disney World has now banned filming on the iconic attraction Space Mountain. The Tomorrowland attraction, located in Magic Kingdom, now has signs outside of its entrance saying that “phones and cameras are not permitted while riding. Items must be secured on the person, in a vehicle storage pouch, or left with someone who is not riding.”

But, this might just be the beginning.

There are certain safety issues that can arise from someone holding their phone in their hand, especially during a thrill attraction. If they were to drop their phone, there is a possibility that it could fly back behind them and injure another Disney Park Guest sitting behind them.

This, in turn, could mean that we see Disney add similar signage for rides like Big Thunder Mountain, Splash Mountain (while it’s still open), Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Slinky Dog Dash, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and others.

It should be noted that at other theme parks, including at Disney’s biggest competition in Universal Orlando Resort, there are already rules in place for Guests to not use their cell phones while riding.

While Disney has not confirmed what is coming next, it should be expected that more changes are to come, and there may someday come a time where filming is banned on Disney World attractions altogether, and at the very least, the “thrill rides.”

