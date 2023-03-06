TikToker Kicked Out of Disneyland After Breaking Filming Rules

Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District have a code of conduct all Guests must abide by. These rules keep Guests and Cast Members safe while ensuring a welcoming, magical environment.

But some Guests feel that Disney Park rules don’t go far enough. Many want Disney Influencers and vloggers banned, as well as TikTokers who attempt to purposefully break the Disney Dress Code and get a free tee shirt.

This week, the Disneyland Resort Security took action against a TikToker using disallowed filming equipment. Jason Vaughn of @fattestedtravel extended his gimbal, a stabilizer for smartphone videography, while live streaming during a parade. Though gimbals are allowed, Guests cannot extend them as they then mimic banned selfie sticks. Vaughn shared his experience in a video:

“I didn’t think about it, and I shouldn’t have extended it,” Vaughn admitted. “I forgot that was the rules.”

Still, the TikToker was upset with how the Disney Cast Member handled the incident. “He caught an attitude real quick because I was just trying to ask questions.”

Eventually, Vaughn was escorted out of Disneyland Park by Disneyland Resort security: “They were really cool… no animosity.”

“Any of you that know me know that I’m a rule follower, and I believe the Cast Members come first,” Vaughn concluded. “I messed up. I fully admit that… But it was just a weird reaction.”

Vaughn wasn’t banned from Disneyland Resort and can reenter on another day if he follows the rules. He explained that he could have stayed in the Disney Park if Disney Security had confiscated the gimbal. But they wouldn’t have given it back.

“I asked the security guard and he said if the problem is if they take it, they can’t give it back to me and I didn’t want to lose it permanently,” he wrote in a comment.

Always follow Disney Cast Member instructions when visiting Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Double-check the rules to see what filming equipment is permitted inside Disney Parks!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.