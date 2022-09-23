Disney Parks Fans Desperate, Brainstorm Ways to Disrupt Live Streamers

One international Disney Park, Tokyo Disney Resort, has placed strict bans on live streaming and vlogging, and many fans can’t wait for similar rules to come to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

It might seem fun to visit and review Theme Parks for work, but “Disney Adults” and Disney Influencers have been the target of intense backlash on social media over the past few months. Sometimes, it’s been for something as innocuous as crying while hugging Pluto at EPCOT. Some Guests feel that just being filmed for others’ social media content is “unbelievably rude” and “annoying.”

Many Disney Parks fans feel that social media has “ruined” Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort, making once-secret spots crowded. Others have forced policy changes at the Parks after encouraging Guests to get “dress-coded” for a free tee shirt. One influencer suggested permanently damaging 3D glasses at the Disney Parks to make them fit better.

Now, Disney Parks fans are taking action. On Reddit, fans discussed ways to disrupt live streamers on Disney Parks rides and during shows.

“I love using my special power of being equally loud and passive aggressive to these guys. The utter look of disgust they give me makes my day,” u/No_Neighborhood1987 wrote.

u/CCrypto1224 suggested loudly promoting your own social media accounts or businesses to make Disney live streamers put the camera away:

“Co opt it to promote your own stuff. That’ll p*ss em right off. Best part is you don’t actually need an account or channel, just spout a real sounding user name with a random number and a platform. They wont know the difference.”

One Disneyland Resort fan was concerned that interrupting live streamers could result in conflict, leading to more viral content for the Disney Influencer. u/SciencyNerdGirl had a solution:

“That’s why you just talk about mundane crap really loud so that it’s boring and disruptive. Talk about your hobby in detail. “I find that painting my birdhouses with oil based paint because it’s stands up better to the sun, but if it’s in a shady area I tend to do blahblahblah…”

u/Fizzay agreed:

“One trick is to tell them stories that don’t go anywhere like the time I caught the ferry over to Shelbyville. I needed a new heel for my shoe, so I decided to go to Morganville which is what they called Shelbyville in those days. So, I tied an onion to my belt which was the style at the time. Now, to take the ferry cost a nickel. And in those days, nickels had pictures of bumblebees on ‘em. ‘Give me five bees for a quarter,’ you’d say. Now, where were we? Oh, yeah! The important thing was that I had an onion on my belt which was the style at the time. They didn’t have white onions because of the war. The only thing you could get was those big yellow ones.”

Do you think live streaming should be banned at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort?