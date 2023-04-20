Guests continue to point out the desperate need for upgrades at a classic Disney ride as the Parks age less than gracefully.

While Walt Disney World Resort continues its heated battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the Most Magical Place on Earth is gearing up to join the celebrations of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. But among all the magic and fun of the Disney100 celebrations at the Orlando theme parks, a classic Disney ride is leaving fans disappointed with its declining condition.

Few attractions are as beloved as the world-famous Jungle Cruise. Packed with hilarious jokes, exciting scenes, and exotic views from rivers across Asia, Africa, and South America — and welcoming a seasonal overlay every Christmas — the Jungle Cruise is a fan-favorite for thousands of Guests eager to join their Skipper in this 10-minute, 10,000-mile adventure when visiting Magic Kingdom.

However, the current state of the Jungle Cruise leaves a lot to be desired, as Guests continue to point out that the classic Disney ride is in desperate need of upgrades to enhance the experience. User u/MonotoneTanner recently took to Reddit to voice their opinion on the ride with a post that reads:

Jungle Cruise needs better speaker audio (like Safari) Given that majority of the ride is about what the skipper is saying it is wild they haven’t updated the audio to be better. It’s impossible to hear half of what the skipper is saying because they are either eating the microphone or because the audio is not good. I can hear everything the driver says on Kilimanjaro Safari – seems like an easy fix tbh.

With over 600 upvotes and dozens of fellow Disney fans chiming in, the fact that Jungle Cruise needs an upgrade is undeniable. User u/forlorn_hope28 commented that the problem doesn’t stop at the speakers, commenting, “Can’t remember if it’s the same at WDW, but if you sit on the back half of any cruise boat, the speakers are completely drowned out by the sound of the engine. So even if the speakers worked, something would have to be done about the engine noise.”

Fellow Redditor u/ttygrr added, “As a guest with less than perfect hearing, this ride was nothing but an aggravating waste of time for me. Impossible to understand a word the fast talking skipper was saying over the noise of the engine and the distorted audio.”

User u/Pugetffej defended the current condition of the ride’s speakers, saying “While better audio would be nice, the bad speakers do go along with the theme, poorly maintained boat with a clueless captain that loses more guests than they bring back.” While this angle does match the Jungle Cruise’s theming, surely upgrading the speakers on the ride would make the experience much more enjoyable for all Guests.

And Disneyland’s version of the ride is not much better, as most Guests have a hard time understanding the jokes and dialogue from the Skipper driving the cruise due to a similar speaker problem.

While the Jungle Cruise at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park experienced a thorough refurbishment that changed parts of the ride’s storyline, it appears that there is still work to be done on the classic Disney ride to provide a better experience for all Guests.

Do you think the Jungle Cruise needs to be upgraded? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!