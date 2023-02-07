Disney Live Streamer In Hot Water Again, Instigated Fight After Bumping Into Another Guest

Disney live streamers make a living bringing the magic of the Disney Parks to people worldwide through social media. While many boast thousands of viewers, Disney Cast Members and dedicated fans are highly critical of the practice. Many consider it disruptive and an invasion of privacy to be filmed for others’ social media content.

Last year, we reported on Disney TikToker and live streamer @thejungleskipper, who allegedly screamed disgusting profanities around other Disneyland Park Guests to get them to leave an area where he wanted to film an inspirational speech. “He waited about 5 minutes and yelled obnoxiously loud about diarrhea so that he could have the truck to himself,” a witness recalled.

Inside the Magic recently spoke with a Guest who allegedly had an encounter with the same influencer at Disney California Adventure in late 2022. The Guest agreed to share his story provided that we shield his identity.

The Guest and his wife were leaving the Southern California Disney Park amidst packed Christmas/New Year crowds when TheJungleSkipper allegedly ran right into him while live streaming.

“I said nothing, he said excuse me, and we just carried on. I thought it was over,” the Guest recalled. Moments later, TheJungleSkipper sprinted back towards the Guest and his wife. “He had sprinted back and started to get in my face yelling, ‘You did that on purpose, I tried to move, why would you run into me like that? Why would you try to start conflict like that in a Children’s park?’” the Guest alleged. “I was completely taken aback, and just said, it’s fine. Just let it go man.”