Fed Up Disney Cast Members Call Out Live Streamer

Live streaming is a hot topic in the Disney Parks fan community. The practice is mostly banned at Tokyo Disney Resort, and many Guests hope the strict streaming policy will make its way to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

While Disney Park Guests feel live streaming is disruptive, some Disney Cast Members say it can be much worse. One almost lost her job after a live streamer handed her a cash tip on camera.

This weekend, a Disney Cast Member got hilarious revenge on a live streamer in the audience of Monsters, Inc Laugh Floor. As the monsters retold the story of Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. (2001), they selected a man streaming with his iPhone to star as the one-eyed Mike Wazowski.

“This is why I avoid Laugh Floor,” @disneyparksdiy wrote of the experience, which he shared on TikTok:

“Now that’s Mike Wazowski with one eye, not one iPhone,” the monster joked. “So can you give us one eye, please?”

Despite fan complaints about live streamers, there was no disruption here. The live streamer and the monsters laughed off the joke, and the show continued.

More on Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor

Help power the Monster World with your laughter at Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. From Walt Disney World Resort:

Participate in a hilarious, gag-tastic interactive comedy show—starring Monsters, Inc. and company! A Monstrously Funny Show Step inside the only laugh factory in Monstropolis and make your way into a comedy club hosted by Monster of Ceremonies Mike Wazowski. These scare-acters love to engage the audience. Don’t be surprised if you become part of the show! Inspired by the Disney and Pixar animated films Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University, this attraction scares up some monster laughs. Got a Good Joke? Text your favorite joke before the lights go down and it could be used in the show! Watch Mike Wazowski’s video while you wait and listen for the instructions. Standard text messaging fees apply.