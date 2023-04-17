13-Year-Old Gets Stuck In Theme Park Claw Machine

A 13-year-old boy was rescued from a claw machine at Carowinds Theme Park in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday.

According to WSOC-TV 9, the child climbed into the Cosmic XL Bonus Game just before 2 p.m., hoping to steal prizes from the machine. He could not climb back out on his own but made it out with the help of the Theme Park’s medical response team around 2:15 p.m.

The teen received first-aid treatment and was released to his guardians.

“The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds’ top priority,” a Theme Park representative told WSOC-TV 9.

Carowinds, owned by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, is known for its thrilling roller coasters and annual holiday events, SCaroWinds and WinterFest. It also features a Water Park, Carolina Harbor.

The North Carolina Theme Park announced that it would switch to year-round operations in October of 2022, delighting many fans who wished to visit during the mild early months.

As part of its 50th Anniversary celebration, Carowinds opened its newest area, Aeronautica Landing, in the Spring of 2023. “Inspired by the spirit of adventure and innovation that made world history in the Carolinas, Aeronautica Landing sets the runway for curiosity and imagination to soar,” reads the official land description.

“New and reimagined amusement park rides invite thrill seekers and families alike to strap in, buckle-up and test their mettle. Aviation-themed food and beverage destinations offer fun ways to refuel. The Aeronautica Landing Game Zone upgrades classic carnival games with key skills for emerging pilots.”

Attractions currently operating in Aeronautica Landing include the Air Racers, Gear Spin, Hover & Dodge, and The Airwalker. The Windstar and Gyro Force are slated to open in late Spring.

Have you visited Carowinds during the 50th Anniversary celebration? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.