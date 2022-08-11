Plans For Anniversary Celebrations and New Expansion Coming to Popular Theme Park on 2023

A major theme park just announced its exciting plans to celebrate its anniversary, including a new expansion coming next year.

Guests will have the chance to experience the fun of a limited-time special event that will bring plenty of new rides and attractions, exciting entertainment, enhanced food and beverage offerings, nighttime spectaculars, and other immersive experiences to this popular theme park.

The 2023 operating season will mark the beginning of “50 years of Carolina fun,” the 5oth anniversary celebration of the Charlotte-based theme park Carowinds. The North Carolina amusement park opened its gates on March 31, 1973, to 6,000 Guests and with great fanfare as the culmination of years of formulation, planning, and development by founder E. Pat Hall, a Charlotte businessman.

Per Carowinds’ press release:

Built at an estimated cost of $70 million, Carowinds was named for a combination of the surrounding Carolinas and the winds that blew across the two states. The park included original attractions such as Carolina Skytower, Snoopy’s Junction and Carolina Goldrusher – still in operation today. Five decades later, guests will experience the iconic border between North Carolina and South Carolina anew when Carowinds celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023.

“I am proud to be celebrating the golden anniversary of Carowinds as well as the amazing associates who have delivered on our goal to make our guests happy,” said Manny Gonzalez, Carowinds vice president, and general manager. “I look forward to the next exciting 50 years as we continue to bring happiness to our community.”

The highlight of this 50th anniversary celebration will be the opening of an exciting new land at the Charlotte theme park. Guests will be able to soar the skies of Carolina at Carowinds’ latest expansion, Aeronautica Landing. This new land is described by Carowinds as follows:

At the center of the 50th anniversary celebration will be Aeronautica Landing, a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration, and aviation, where guests can immerse themselves in the history and future of flight. Construction is now under way in the Crossroads areas of the park, which will be completely renovated and renamed as Aeronautica Landing, complete with the introduction of five new themed attractions opening in 2023 as well as a retheming of an existing ride, for a total of six rides.

Aeronautica Landing will open in the Spring 0f 2023 and will be the fourth rethemed area to be introduced at Carowinds since County Fair in 2017, and most recently, Blue Ridge Junction in 2019. This new family-friendly area will also be home to two new and one upgraded dining venues and a game zone complete with four new midway games, including an innovative acrobatic challenge and the retheming of a classic basketball challenge.

With so much coming to Carowinds in 2023 as the Park celebrates its 50th anniversary, we can’t wait to visit the North Carolina amusement park!

