California Theme Parks Struggle as Unprecedented Storm Sweeps State

As an unprecedented storm continues to sweep California, from the inland deserts to the hills of Los Angeles County and north to the Sierra Nevada mountains, multiple theme parks in the state are struggling to carry out regular operations, with some being forced to completely shut their doors due to the severe weather conditions striking the state, causing strong winds, record rainfall, bitter cold, and even snowfalls in some areas.

Last night, February 24, Disneyland officials announced that the Southern California theme park would shut its doors one hour earlier due to severe weather conditions and that this decision would extend through today, February 25, with Disneyland Park closing at 11 p.m. — instead of at midnight as it usually does — and Disney California Adventure closing at 10 p.m., per the official Disneyland Resort website.

Yesterday was a not-so-magical day for Disneyland, as the long-awaited return of the “Magic Happens” Parade was canceled due to inclement weather. Inside the Magic reported on the possibility of canceling both performances of the “Magic Happens” Parade. While the Disneyland app showed the 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. performances still scheduled early in the day, both performances were canceled, removing them from the app. Theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared a screenshot from the Disneyland app with the updated schedule, which you can see below.

Update: Magic Happens showtimes have been removed from the app. 😔 pic.twitter.com/FuGdTor8OM — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 24, 2023

As of this article’s publishing, the official Disneyland Resort website shows two scheduled performances for the “Magic Happens” Parade at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for today, February 25. However, this information could be updated by Park officials anytime. Inside the Magic urges its readers to check the Disneyland app or website for the latest information during their visit, as information can be updated quickly and without notice.

And like Disneyland, other California theme parks are struggling with severe weather conditions. Knott’s Berry Farm, located minutes away from Disneyland Resort, announced that the theme park would be closed today, February 25, due to inclement weather. Theme park officials stated that select California Marketplace — Knott’s Berry Farm’s shopping and dining district — would remain open until 6 p.m. You can see the announcement as Knott’s Berry Farm (@knotts) shared on Twitter below.

Due to inclement weather, #KnottsBerryFarm is closed today (Saturday, February 25). Select California Marketplace locations will remain open until 6pm. pic.twitter.com/mASSk5OP5u — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) February 25, 2023

This is the second consecutive day severe weather forced a complete shutdown at Knott’s Berry Farm, as a similar announcement was shared yesterday, February 24. Due to the nature of Knott’s Berry Farm, with most of its attractions being outdoors, closures due to inclement weather are necessary to ensure the safety of all Guests and employees, as rides and roller coasters would be unsafe to operate in the rain. Per the official Knott’s Berry Farm website, tickets purchased for today, February 25, can be used on any other operating day through December 31, 2023, excluding special ticketed events.

Similarly, Six Flags Magic Mountain — which recently announced a groundbreaking event coming soon — announced that the theme park, located in Valencia, California, would be closed today, February 25, due to inclement weather; and that tickets purchased for today would be valid on any other regular operating day through December 31, 2023. You can see the announcement as shared on Twitter by Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) below.

Visit https://t.co/AhG51cHMRa for additional park hours and operating days. pic.twitter.com/QpmVusXLhE — Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) February 25, 2023

As of this article’s publishing, the National Weather Service has extended severe weather warnings for heavy rain and snow, strong winds, and thunderstorms through today, Saturday, February 25. However, this information could be updated, extending the warnings if weather conditions continue. Inside the Magic urges its readers to stay safe and be on the lookout for the latest weather updates in California.

Inside the Magic will continue to report on any modified operations or announcements shared by Disneyland Resort, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Six Flags.

