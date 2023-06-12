California Theme Park Steals Thousands From Guest’s Bank Account, Refuses to Give FastPass

Knott’s Berry Farm found itself at the center of online controversy multiple times in recent months. From a Guest distributing antisemitic fliers in the Southern California Theme Park’s parking lot to violent fights shutting operations down early, Knott’s has struggled to maintain its reputation.

This week, a Knott’s Berry Farm Guest is raising awareness on social media after they allege that the Theme Park “robbed” them. In a series of posts, Reddit user u/Wrong_Ad5072 claimed that the entertainment destination’s website charged their credit card three times for Fast Lane passes without ever giving them the pass.

“Be careful adding the fast pass at Knotts,” the Guest wrote. “My bank was charged 3x’s I’m down thousands of dollars a few days and no fast pass. A lot harder to deal with than Disneyland. You get what you pay for. Ghetto just be careful and watch your bank when you purchase anything here. Look for fraud.”

Fast Lane passes start at $74 per Guest per day on top of a regular Knott’s Berry Farm or Knott’s Soak City Theme Park ticket. Season ticket holders can speed up the fun all season long with the Fast Lane add-on, starting at $675 per Guest.

It’s best to contact Knott’s Berry Farm customer service first in this situation. If they cannot provide a refund, most banks and credit card companies will allow customers to file chargebacks on incorrect charges.

Have you had trouble buying Fast Lane passes from Knott’s Berry Farm or Knott’s Soak City? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Knott’s Berry Farm Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Knott’s operations.