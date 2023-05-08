Antisemitic Material Allegedly Distributed at California Theme Park

Security became involved after anti-semitic flyers were distributed on parked cars at Knott’s Berry Farm on Sunday.

“I came out to my car this afternoon and found an anti-Semitic flyer placed on my windshield complete with a tiny swastika printed in the corner,” Reddit user u/breakfast4Grumby recalled. “I called Knott’s customer service immediately and was told they would send security into the parking lot.”

Knott’s Berry Farm security reportedly requested that any Guests who notice similar behavior call them immediately. It’s unknown if the Guests distributing the flyers were apprehended.

Another Guest present that day, u/breadseizer, allegedly saw a man with a Nazi tattoo “in the festival buffet building.”

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Last week, a Guest wearing a shirt advertising a white supremacist band was spotted at Disneyland Resort.

Last October, anti-semitic flyers accusing The Walt Disney Company of grooming were distributed in mailboxes throughout Southern California. It followed a disturbing rise in public antisemitism after Kanye West (Ye) tweeted that he was going “death con 3 on Jewish people.” In March, the Anti-Defamation League warned that antisemitic incidents had reached an all-time high in the United States.

This isn’t the first controversy to hit Southern California Theme Park this season. Knott’s introduced a chaperone policy late last year after multiple fights and violent incidents forced the Park to close early. A reported rise in Theme Park violence has made many Guests afraid to visit Knott’s and similar destinations nationwide.

Was a flier placed on your car at Knott’s Berry Farm? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Knott’s Berry Farm Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Knott’s operations.