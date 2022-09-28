California Theme Park Loosens up New Safety Policy

Earlier this year, Knott’s Berry Farm, a popular and legendary California theme park shut down several hours early after multiple fights and violent encounters were reported. In response to this, Knott’s Berry Farm revealed it would introduce a new policy to help keep Guests safe.

This new policy requires all Guests ages 17 years old or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the Park.

This measure came into effect on July 22, causing crowd levels to decrease significantly at the Park. However, the iconic California theme park recently revealed that it would be changing the way this policy works, breaking the news on Twitter. You can see the official statement below:

This matches the previous announcement earlier this year, but Knott’s Berry Farms has made changes to how this will work for its Knott’s Scary Farms Halloween event. The website states the following:

Effective September 29, 2022, any chaperone who accompanies a total of five minors, all with valid paid admission for that evening’s event, will be given one (1) complimentary chaperone admission to use for that event night only. Limit one (1) complimentary chaperone ticket per five minors. This policy is in effect until further notice and subject to change.

Guests visiting who are at least 21 years or older may now chaperone up to five other Guests under the age of 18.

The park notes that conduct deemed inappropriate for the peace and good order of the park, guests, or associates and which may adversely affect the safety of others is not permitted. Anyone who violates the Code of Conduct may be subject to ejection without a refund.

Have you visited Knott’s Berry Farms?