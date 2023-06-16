Thrill seekers rejoice! After facing unexpected delays, a reimagined roller coaster has finally announced its grand opening date.

The joy and thrill of riding a roller coaster for the first time is one of the best experiences a parkgoer could enjoy while visiting their favorite theme park. Unfortunately, a highly anticipated roller coaster remained unavailable for fans longer than predicted due to unexpected delays.

Last year, Worlds of Fun — a popular theme park in Kansas City, Missouri — announced that the Park would welcome a reimagined version of Zambezi Zinger in 2023. The original Zambezi Zinger was one of the most iconic attractions at Worlds of Fun when the theme park opened in 1973, and the announcement of a reimagined version of the iconic coaster sure was exciting for fans.

However, the highly anticipated coaster faced unexpected delays, which have not been addressed by Worlds of Fun officials, making it unavailable when the Park reopened on April 8, 2023, after its temporary closure.

But at last, Worlds of Fun recently announced the grand opening date for the reimagined Zambezi Zinger, taking Guests on a thrilling excursion aboard the legendary coaster starting June 19.

Worlds of Fun Season Passholders will have the chance to be among the first Guests to enjoy the thrills of the reimagined Zambezi Zinger before its official opening to the public during an exclusive sneak preview event on Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18. Worlds of Fun states that Guests will receive a timed entry voucher to experience Zambezi Zinger during this experience to accommodate as many riders as possible. The Park also says that boarding passes are limited and will be available at the ride’s entrance on a first-come, first-served basis. You can click here to learn more about the Zambezi Zinger Passholder Experience.

Earlier this year, Worlds of Fun, like most theme parks owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, adopted a strict safety policy in response to recent violent incidents, barring select Guests from entering the Park. You can click here to learn more about this policy.

