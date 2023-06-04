Who would think a 100-year-old coaster could continue to deliver thrills? Well, a popular theme park gave theirs a major overhaul to reopen with a roar.

In the highly competitive world of theme park entertainment, most major companies in America go toe to toe to bring their Guests the most thrilling rides, the most memorable experiences, and the most enjoyable days when they visit. With Walt Disney World Resort opening TRON Lightcycle / Run in Orlando, SeaWorld developing three new coasters in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio, and Universal Orlando Resort going full steam into the construction of its third theme park, Epic Universe, the competition is undeniably challenging.

Regardless, a popular theme park has given a historical step forward after saving its world-famous, 100-year-old roller coaster, pumping new life into it with a hybrid treatment.

Last year, Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania, announced the closure of one of its most popular roller coasters, Wildcat. And while plans for the iconic coaster and its 3,100 feet of wooden track weren’t clear during the Park’s initial announcements, Hersheypark surprised its fans with an ambitious project that would bring new life to the classic fan-favorite.

In late 2022, officials announced the opening of Wildcat’s Revenge, an all-new hybrid roller coaster which is described by Hersheypark as follows:

Wildcat is back, and seeking vengeance. Our all-new wood and steel hybrid coaster, Wildcat’s Revenge, takes riders through one-of-a-kind thrills found only at Hersheypark. Climb a 140 foot hill, hit max speeds of 62 MPH, dive into an 82-degree drop, invert 4 times, and stalk your prey through the World’s Largest Underflip on three custom trains.

Fortunately for thrill seekers, the 100-year-old coaster is now open and ready to roar at Hersheypark, and the Park celebrated the milestone by sharing a front-row POV video of Wildcat’s Revenge. You can see the video below:

Hersheypark worked alongside Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC) to bring Wildcat’s Revenge to life, adding an all-new steel track to the existing wooden framework to enhance the ride experience, length, and thrills. Wildcat’s Revenge is one of the 15 coasters at Hersheypark, with the wood and steel hybrid joining one of the largest and most iconic coaster collections in the United States.

Hersheypark states the following regarding the 100-year legacy of Wildcat’s Revenge:

In 1923, our very first roller coaster, The Wild Cat, excited guests from far and wide. Now, a century later, we celebrate our history with the opening of our newest one-of-a-kind coaster, Wildcat’s Revenge.

In 1923, our very first roller coaster, The Wild Cat, excited guests from far and wide. Now, a century later, we celebrate our history with the opening of our newest one-of-a-kind coaster, Wildcat's Revenge.