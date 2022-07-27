Massive Roller Coaster Permanently Closing This Weekend

Fans better run to this popular theme park if they want a chance to ride one of its largest, most thrilling coasters before it is permanently closed this weekend.

Seeing a new roller coaster open at a theme park and having the chance to experience it for the first time are probably some of the most exciting things for Guests. However, when the opposite happens, and Guests have to say goodbye to one of their favorite attractions, many emotions may arise.

Earlier this month, Hersheypark announced that the Park would permanently close Wildcat, one of its most popular attractions, on July 31.

Last to ride alert!

Wildcat will close Sunday, July 31 so be sure to visit this month for one final ride. Any suggestions on what we could do with 3,100 feet of wooden track? Stay tuned for details later this year.

On July 21, Hersheypark reminded us that fans of this popular attraction only had ten days left to experience a final ride on Wildcat with an exciting POV video of the attraction. The Park also announced a special summer offer, giving Guests one free ticket when they buy two tickets online.

10 days left to get your final ride on Wildcat before it closes Sunday, July 31.

Buy 2 tickets, get 1 FREE when you buy online so come visit this July!

As the dreaded date closes in, fans still have a few days to ride this massive thrilling coaster before it leaves Hersheypark this weekend, on July 31.

While it is sad to see this popular attraction getting closed, Hersheypark implied that a new and exciting project is coming to the Park, as they asked their followers what they could do with 3,100 feet of wooden track, adding “stay tuned for details later this year.”

It is unclear what these “details” could imply at the moment, but we are beyond excited to see what is coming for Hersheypark.

More on Wildcat

The ride opened in 1996 and was named after The Wild Cat, Hersheypark’s first roller coaster, which operated from 1923 to 1945. The attraction was built on two acres previously used for parking and was constructed with about half a million board feet of Southern yellow pine.

The official Hersheypark website describes this massive attraction as follows:

Wildcat – Closing July 31 Details Wildcat will close Sunday, July 31 so be sure to visit this month for one final ride. Wildcat coaster sends riders barreling over hills, bumps, and turns at speeds of 45 miles per hour. Fly through the air and catch a bird’s eye view of Midway America region along the way.

More on Hersheypark

Hersheypark is a massive theme park located in Derry Township, Pennsylvania, with over 70 attractions, including exciting roller coasters and thrill rides, family-friendly attractions, kiddie rides, and even a water park! The Park offers Guests a sweet and fun experience with over 80 dining options, several entertainment offerings, shopping, over 40fun carnival games, the chance to meet Hershey characters, enjoy the sweet wonders of Hershey’s Chocolate World, including the World’s Largest Hershey’s Store, and even explore ZooAmerica, the Park’s 11-acre zoo with more than 200 animals!

The official Hersheypark website describes the Park as follows:

Hersheypark® was originally created by Milton S. Hershey as leisure grounds for employees of Hershey’s Chocolate Factory. Today, our family theme park welcomes guests from around the world to experience Hersheypark Happy® all year long!

4 Seasons Of Hersheypark Happy Springtime In The Park Get an early taste of the summer fun at our seasonal event, Springtime In The Park. During your visit, enjoy more than 50 rides, say hello to your favorite HersheySM Characters, and stop by ZooAmerica® North American Wildlife Park. Summer Season Hersheypark is a sweet summertime destination. Enjoy 121 acres of outdoor attractions surrounded by shady trees, ample green spaces, and fresh Pennsylvania air. Guests of all ages can enjoy thrilling coasters, classic family rides, water park fun, and sweet memories in a beautiful environment. Hersheypark In The Dark Get ready for sweets, treats, and front row seats at our seasonal event, Hersheypark In The Dark. Plus, this is the only time of the year to experience Creatures Of The Night® attraction at ZooAmerica and dark rides! Hersheypark Christmas Candylane Get in the spirit with festive family fun at our seasonal event, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane®. Check out more than 5 million twinkling lights from the top of a coaster and visit Santa and all 9 of his reindeer!

Have you ever visited Hersheypark? Let us know in the comments below!