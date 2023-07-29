“Fastest and Tallest” Coaster Modified Following Dreadful Accident

A Southern California theme park was forced to modify one of its most popular attractions following a severe injury and extended closure.

Every year, theme parks across America rank among the most popular destinations for millions of families. Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, LEGOLAND, Knott’s Berry Farm, Cedar Point, SeaWorld, Six Flags, and many more are packed with fun attractions, thrilling rides, high-speed roller coasters, entertainment, and excitement for the whole family. Unfortunately, not everything was fun and games for a man visiting a Southern California theme park.

Last month, a man in his 20s had to be transported to a hospital after suffering a severe leg injury aboard Electric Eel, SeaWorld San Diego’s “fastest and tallest roller coaster,” as the ride was advertised when it opened five years ago.

Electric Eel, one of the theme park’s most popular attractions, was shut down for over a month following the incident. At the same time, the Park’s “independent safety and engineering experts” and the ride’s manufacturer evaluated its condition, and the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, investigated the dreadful accident.

After the lengthy closure, SeaWorld San Diego spokeswoman Tracy Spahr stated that Electric Eel had resumed operations on July 18, adding that the Park had added a safety modification to the coaster. However, Spahr did not disclose what the modification was.

In an email to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Cal/OSHA commented: “Enhancements to the ride’s vehicles were made, as well as signs and audio prompts for patron safety. Changes were also made to SeaWorld’s operating procedures and instructional videos.” The agency added that Cal/OSHA becomes involved in a theme park accident; the investigation process typically includes site inspections, review of documentation, engineering analysis, consultation with the manufacturer, and interviews.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time SeaWorld San Diego has been in the eye of the storm. The Southern California theme park has been fencing against the City of San Diego, following multi-million-dollar debts to the city resulting in a lawsuit against the theme park and its parent company, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

