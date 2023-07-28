Disney Slays Childhood Icon, Bows to Adult Culture

A fire forced Disney to remove its iconic Maleficent-themed dragon amidst ongoing global wildfires. Recent news shows that it’s adding fire water (aka alcohol) in its place.

Disney Removes Iconic Dragon After Fire

After having to remove the iconic dragon from the Walt Disney resort, there were mixed reactions. The fate of the classic Disney dragon meant that Disney World fans had to say goodbye to the dragon. Back in 2009, the dragon had real magic to it, adding something special to Disneyland Park. It had some attitude, and that was concerning with any Anaheim fire.

The show was accessible to everyone, rooted in tradition but with the magic of Disney added through technical effects that truly inspired wonder. Alas, the recent fire meant that it was no longer prudent for the Walt Disney Company to continue this part of the Fantasmic! Mickey Mouse attraction.

Disney Aiming for Sustainability Amidst Worldwide Fires

Fires are getting more common, and Los Angeles and California fires have caused concern. Not the least of which is for the theme parks that draw so many to California. Even in Anaheim, the theme park is a short ride from most California hot spots, and high-density populations. That means more risk. And that’s why we bid adieu to the Disney favorite dragon.

Fantasmic! Disney Dragon Gone, In Swoops Alcohol

Disney fans were quick to distress, but the Walt Disney Company had a ‘solution,’ literally. That solution is alcohol. World-famous Disney theme park enthusiast Scott Gustin has noted that Disneyland is “notoriously dry.”

The reporter mentioned that on September 12, Disneyland Resort, Carnation Café, River Belle Terrace, and Café Orleans will be introducing wine, beer, and specialty cocktails.

Instead of a mechanical fire-breathing dragon, that can cause an actual inferno, there will be the actual option to live out the fantasy of Fantasmic! and breathe fire themselves. This culture is less focused on youth, shifting gears from its dry persona to a place with libations as part of the ingrained Disneyland Resort culture.

Cultural Implication: Disney Adults Versus Disney Childhoods

As for the implications to the Disneyland theme park, and how it will look on a Saturday night, is up to time. Ideally, through the good nature of Disney guests, and the spirit of the favorite Disney dragon will live on. It was a childhood staple for many, but the shift towards sustainability means change.

Coupled with the California classic Proposition 65 warning, the state seems to be embracing the replacement of fire with other draws. Disneyland Resort is taking full advantage by introducing alcohol. The question remains as to how well it will serve Disney profits; in turn revealing the prevalence of Disney Adults.

What do you think about Disney slaying the dragon and swapping a childhood classic for drinking culture? Make your mark in the comments down below!