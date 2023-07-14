Disney Now Serving Toxic Chemical, Says WHO

A recent World Health Organization (WHO) announcement declares a common chemical as dangerous. Disney is officially serving this cancer-causing additive, making it harder for families to make healthy choices.

Disney Is Officially Serving “Cancer-Causing” Chemical

There are plenty of carcinogens in the world around us. In fact, California has something called Proposition 65, meaning businesses like Disneyland Resort must disclaim any exposure to harmful chemicals. These include anything that class as carcinogenic or that can interrupt reproduction, including what’s found in food.

So what’s the chemical in this case? Aspartame. A few weeks ago, a report was announced that could classify a Disneyland Walt Disney World Resort drink as “cancer-causing.” The results are in, and it’s not good news. As the official report drops, it’s left many wondering how to proceed with drink and food choices.

WHO and FDA: Different Aspartame Approaches

There’s been much fuss about the use of aspartame and whether it’s the lesser of two evils paired with high-fructose corn syrup. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completed studies and officially stated, “FDA scientists do not have safety concerns when aspartame is used under the approved conditions.”

Officially releasing its report, WHO determined two key things:

Aspartame is officially classed as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” WHO itself does not need to change its intake suggestions, though they do not align with other agency ideas, like the FDA.

Why Aspartame’s So Interesting for Disney

With the declaration from WHO, Disney is officially serving a cancer-causing substance that appears in thousands of products. And that means a bit of a tricky situation for Disney, who actively partners with companies like Coke.

Diet Coke is possibly the most recognizable example, but aspartame is everywhere. If you feel stuck in a Catch-22, facing the choice between sugar and artificial, there is a solution. Dr. Francesco Branca of the WHO team found an easy fix.

There’s a Third, Healthy Option

“If consumers are faced with a decision on whether to take cola with sweeteners or one with sugar, I think there should be a third option considered, which is to drink water instead.”

