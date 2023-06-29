The Disney Parks Are Giving You Cancer, WHO Report Finds

Every Disney Parks fan knows the “cancer warning” outside Disneyland Resort. California Proposition 65 requires businesses to inform Guests that they may be exposed to chemicals that can cause cancer and reproductive defects. The well-intentioned legislation has become somewhat of a meme, as its strict and wide-ranging guidelines mean the warning is everywhere: on swimsuits, coffees, and, yes – at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney. But a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) could deem a popular Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort beverage a carcinogen on its own.

According to an exclusive report from Reuters, one of the world’s most popular artificial sweeteners is set to be listed in July as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the WHO’s cancer research sector.

Aspartame, used in diet sodas, gum, and other consumer products worldwide, is widespread at Disney Parks. Coca-Cola is the official sponsor of Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, serving millions of Guests its products each year. The company provides Theme Park restaurants with free fountain soda in exchange for exclusivity and custom paper cup orders. They manufacture special galactic-inspired Coke bottles for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and sponsor specialty shops in EPCOT and Disney Springs.

Zero-sugar and diet sodas typically contain aspartame for calorie-free sweetness. For Coca-Cola, that includes Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Fanta Zero, Fresca, Sprite Zero, and other drinks. Diet Coke, Coke Zero, and Sprite Zero are widely available at the United States Disney Parks and Resort hotels.

The upcoming report allegedly doesn’t consider how much aspartame a person can safely consume. It aims to assess whether a product is a potential hazard or not. But previous IARC warnings have raised red flags among consumers, leading to lawsuits and recipe changes.

WHO/IARC will publish their final decision on aspartame on July 14.

