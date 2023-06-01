Disney Fires That Changed Theme Parks Forever

Disney fires have long been a topic of interest, especially with the host of pyrotechnics that make theme parks such iconic attractions. And while some fires are part of the plan, others certainly are not. Sadly, good intentions won’t stop a fire, even if the new Elemental suggests otherwise.

In fact, Disney fires have an enormous impact on guests, employees, and the parks themselves. As a result, Disney takes an important place in creating safe theme park standards. The family-friendly atmosphere promotes inclusion, diversity and security.

The bad news? Fire has a mind of its own. The good news? Disney theme parks have been around since 1955, and that means proof of survival and adaptability. When Disneyland Resort opened, a huge feature was the Burning Cabin, an illusion of fire that captivated guests.

Wildfires have long been a source of worry for Disney Resort enthusiasts. Studies show that California is more likely to experience fires than before.

This means the likelihood of increased risk with fire-related attractions. These same climate changes mean a higher fire risk in different parts of the world. As with any accident, it often happens when it’s least expected.

And infernos large and small do pop up at many Disney theme parks. On May 12, 2023, a fire broke out in Everland, commonly known as the “Disneyland of South Korea.”

Just a few weeks prior, a literal dragon breathing fire burned out of control in Anaheim. After that incident at Disneyland’s Fantasmic!, the feature is remaining down until Labor Day.

So, it’s pretty clear that when you play with fire, the result is more fire. There’s no way to plan for the unforeseeable, but it helps to look at weather when booking a trip. Guests don’t usually head down to Orlando during hurricane season or over California when fires get out of hand.

One certain thing: every fire incident is a chance to make Disney safer, more engaging, and better for guests. From being the original pyrotechnic theme park to using advancing tech to make parks better, there is the opportunity for growth. Whether Disney takes that chance, only time will tell.

