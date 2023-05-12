Fire Breaks Out at Beloved Theme Park, Area Evacuated

A fire broke out at a beloved theme park on Friday, causing major disruption to Parkgoers.

Opened in 1976, Everland is known as the “Disneyland of South Korea.” The Park spans over 1.5 million square meters in Yongin, South Korea, with over 40 attractions and five themed lands, including Global Fair, American Adventure, Magic Land, European Adventure, and Zoo-Topia (no relation to the Disney movie). These offer everything from heart-pounding roller coasters and family-friendly rides to aesthetic, immersive, themed experiences and a vibrant zoo (hence the Disney comparison).

One of Park’s most iconic landmarks is the Magic Tree – a magnificent 13-meter (42-feet) tree sculpture near the main entrance square, designed to make visitors feel like they’ve stepped into an enchanted fairytale land.

The Magic Tree undergoes numerous seasonal transformations throughout the year to reflect the changing seasons and Everland’s corresponding festivals. For example, in the spring, it bursts to life with a colorful array of blossoming flowers, while in the winter, it’s adorned with sparkling lights to give the Park a sense of holiday cheer.

But on May 12, 2023, the Magic Tree was more a “nightmare” than a “fairytale.” At approximately 11.12 a.m. – while the Park was packed with Guests – the sculpture caught on fire.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, 44 firefighters were dispatched to put out the fire, which was extinguished by 11.35 a.m.

Guests near the sculpture were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, and authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Everland is South Korea’s biggest – and most-visited – theme park. The Resort frequently makes headlines for its heavy crowds, with lines rivaling Disney World and Universal Orlando. It remains open while the cause of the fire is investigated, although there’s no word yet on the extent of damage to the Park’s icon.