After Officially Beating Disney, Universal Studios Plans Multiple New Roller Coasters

Universal Orlando Resort, also known as Universal Studios Orlando, is only getting bigger and better.

For years, Universal Orlando– which is home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk, and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park– has served as the major “alternative” to Walt Disney World Resort. The theme parks are home to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as well as many other attractions such as Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, E.T. Adventure, Transformers: The Ride 3-D, and Revenge of the Mummy, just to name a few.

Over the last few years, Universal Orlando has begun adding to its theme parks in a big way. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure was opened in Hogsmeade as part of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Jurassic World VelociCoaster followed as a major upgrade to Jurassic Park. Both of these new coasters reside in Islands of Adventure. In addition, Universal just recently closed down Poseidon’s Fury permanently to make way for new and exciting experiences that have yet to be announced.

Over at Universal Studios Florida, Villain-Con Minion Blast is now running through technical rehearsals. The new attraction is part of a major retheme, as Universal has transformed the entire area where Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem resides into Minion Land. The new land comes with shops, character experiences, dining options, and much more.

In addition, Universal Studios Florida just confirmed that DreamWorks would be taking over the land where the Woody Woodpecker KidZone used to reside in 2024. While no attractions have been confirmed, rumors indicate that Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse coaster will become a Trolls-themed coaster and that we could have several unique experiences, including a playground themed to Shrek’s Swamp and an interactive Kung Fu Panda meet and greet.

Recently, Inside the Magic covered the latest quarterly earnings for Universal. In this report, it was noted that Universal Parks revenue increased 22% to $2.21 billion, meaning that its increase earned was higher than Disney Parks & Resorts, which showed an increase in revenue for Parks and Experiences by 20%, or $2.2 billion.

“We generated the best quarterly Adjusted EBITDA ever at Theme Parks,” Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a statement.

As Universal boasts major steps in the right direction and competition increases, it should be noted that Universal Destinations & Experiences isn’t stopping there.

Universal Studios Hollywood is set to build a Fast & Furious-themed roller coaster, but something even bigger is on the horizon for Universal Orlando Resort.

As we’ve already reported, Universal is building an all-new theme park, titled Epic Universe, which will open in summer of 2025. The new theme park is set to have several major roller coasters, and we recently got a look at one that has finished staging.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently posted updated photos of Epic Universe, in which we can see the updates happening to the construction zone. The photo below shows the dual-racing coaster, which will be a part of the Central Hub at Epic Universe.

Track reached immediately after two separate launches in the Epic Universe dual-racing roller coaster. At left, The Celestial Spin, where trains cross over each other while also flipping. At right, Top Hats. The in-park hotel will soon block this viewpoint.

In addition to the dual-racing coasters, Universal is planning a coaster for How To Train Your Dragon land, one in the Universal Classic Monsters land, and a Donkey Kong Mine Cart coaster that will be located in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

What do you think of the major developments happening at Universal Studios Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!