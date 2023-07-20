Roller Coaster “Tore Itself Apart,” SeaWorld Allegedly Closes It for Good

Just four years after it first opened, rumor has it that SeaWorld has closed its Tidal Twister roller coaster for good.

Once the prime destination for marine entertainment, SeaWorld has pivoted more to thrill attractions over the past few years. Thanks to the release of Blackfish (2013), which turned most Parkgoers against the concept of captive orcas, its focus is now very much on adding new roller coasters – such as Pipeline: The Surf Coaster and Ice Breaker – to its Parks.

In 2019, SeaWorld San Diego welcomed a first-of-its-kind attraction: Tidal Twister. This “unique ride” provides an “exhilarating experience that demonstrates the power of the ocean,” complete with “a tight figure-8 track that includes dynamic Zero-G roll at the center section.”

Since its opening, however, Tidal Twister has been plagued with problems. It closed for a week just two weeks after its initial launch due to “technical problems,” then spent the entirety of July closed for the same reasons (for context, the ride opened in May).

Tidal Twister has been closed recurrently over the past four years. Theme park blogger Jeffrey Jones previously told The San Diego Union-Tribune that this is largely down to the fact that it’s a “prototype ride,” which just one other example in existence – The Harley Quinn Crazy Coaster, which opened in 2019 at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.

In March, a mass evacuation was carried out when Tidal Twister reportedly “faulted” mid-ride. SeaWorld San Diego spokesperson Tracy Spahr told The San Diego Union-Tribune that there were 16 people on the ride when it stopped, while the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department tweeted that firefighters had “safely extricated 30 people” from the attraction.

After four years after similar tales, rumors are now spreading that the attraction is closing down for good. On July 18, a SeaWorld update account claimed that Tidal Twister is now “permanently closed” and “is already starting to be dismantled.”

While some fans expressed their shock at the rumor, with one claiming the ride was “operating Sunday” (July 16), others noted that it was “operating but slower and with no passengers a week ago.”

Others also speculated that the “constant twisting is causing rapid wear and tear on the joints and wheels,” with the original poster – SeaWorldH – stating that “the ride tore itself apart.”

Tidal Twister is currently noted as “temporarily closed” on the SeaWorld website, and SeaWorld is yet to officially comment on its closure. However, it isn’t the only attraction rumoured to be permanently closed at a SeaWorld Park. Over at SeaWorld Orlando, Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin is also heavily rumored to be shut for good due to recurrent technical issues that have left it “rotting.” Stay tuned for more updates on both attractions.

