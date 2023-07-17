Controversy Strikes SeaWorld 10 Years Later

Animal rights activists have long contested many a SeaWorld attraction, and news surrounding the addition of an upcoming feature has many concerned about the ethics behind the scenes. One commenter noted, “Sea world has lied so many times to cover up how these [people] died. They should’ve been shut down by the government ages ago.”

SeaWorld Attraction Causes Controversy Ahead of New Event

When assessing the success of SeaWorld and its attractions over time, some troubling details came to light. An independent review refers to a trio of whales involved in the death of trainer Keltie Byrne. It continues to reference other deaths of the staff working with these beautiful creatures, citing the death of Daniel Dukes.

It acknowledges that, while SeaWorld and its attractions might not be perfect, “36,000 lives were saved by SeaWorld.” The piece continues to note that because the whales weren’t in prime conditions, it doesn’t mean that SeaWorld shouldn’t continue its rescue efforts. This comes at the tenth anniversary of Blackfish, a documentary on the whale-saving efforts.

but that’s like, an issue with every other theme park (especially disney 🥲) & in general the very broken system we live in. if you want a simple breakdown of “what’s right & what’s wrong” with the video i would recommend this by @delphindae https://t.co/c8axrowrh9 — ocean/finn 🏳️‍⚧️ (@oceanmando) June 18, 2023

Iconic Orlando SeaWorld Attraction Ready for Premiere

The film Blackfish got a fair share of attention a decade ago, focusing on the treatment of animals and the risk to humans. Now, Orlando SeaWorld is introducing a limited-time feature in Orlando in the summer of 20203. It’s being touted as the “Ultimate Shark Experience.”

During the limited-time offer, Guests can engage in a separately-ticketed experience at the iconic Disney Theme Park. These lucky Guests can “see, feed, touch, and learn about” these apex predators. Slated to hit Orlando on July 21 and run through July 28, 2023, this SeaWorld attraction is one for the books.

About the Limited-Time SeaWorld Event: All About Sharks

According to the company, it will donate a portion of the funds to shark conservation. Tickets run a pre-tax fee of $199 per individual. Marisa Thalberg, the head of marketing and communications for SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, spoke on the matter.

“SeaWorld is the only place in the world where you can touch a shark, move like a shark, feed a shark, dine like a shark, learn from the sharks, and importantly, help our ocean’s sharks at the same time.”

What do you think about the SeaWorld shark adventure? Share your take in the comments below!